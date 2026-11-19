Google’s threat intelligence division has uncovered a hacking tool fully driven by artificial intelligence, primarily targeting French websites in the media, entertainment, and education sectors. A first that marks a turning point in the cybercrime threat.

This discovery changes the very nature of the cyber threat. The Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG), the monitoring unit of the American giant, has identified for the first time cybercriminals who entrusted an entire attack campaign to AI agents, with no human intervention in the process. France is among the primary targets of this operation.

It all started with a mistake by the hackers themselves: a malicious server left accessible on the internet. Upon examining it, researchers found a sophisticated hacking tool relying on several large language models working together with multiple AI agents. The tool was configured in Russian, which points suspicion toward a Russian-speaking origin, although Google does not formally attribute the operation to any criminal group or state.

The targets identified on this server particularly concern “French websites related to the media and entertainment sectors, as well as the education sector,” specifies the GTIG report. Data stolen from victims had also been stored there.

The operation of this tool reveals a formidable mechanism in its simplicity. Rather than searching for unknown vulnerabilities, which are costly to find, the program continuously monitors security updates published by software vendors. It compares the code before and after each patch, deduces the vulnerability that was just fixed, then automatically writes and executes an attack against systems that have not yet applied the update. “It is much easier to reverse-engineer a patch than to search for a zero-day vulnerability,” summarizes John Hultquist, GTIG’s chief analyst.

This approach drastically compresses the time window organizations have to protect themselves. The example of the PaperCut printer management software is telling: only four days after the public disclosure of two vulnerabilities, an AI-assisted attack campaign was already targeting hundreds of organizations, according to monitoring company GreyNoise.

The tool discovered by Google is not an isolated case. Other AI-augmented hacking tools, such as CAIRN, PentAGI, or CyberStrikeAI, have been spotted in recent criminal operations. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has identified four criminal groups that have already delegated their attacks to automated systems in recent months.

Google tempers the picture, however: attack programs generated by these AIs are not infallible, and some simply did not work as expected. But John Hultquist’s warning remains unambiguous: “In the near future, companies will face considerable pressure to accelerate their security patch deployment cycles and may even have to make difficult choices to keep up.”