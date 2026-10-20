AI Tools Accelerate Video Game Cloning and Drive Indie Developers into Hiding

The fear of having their game copied even before its release is causing some independent studios to give up showing their work-in-progress to the public. This phenomenon is amplified by the rise of AI-assisted development tools.

Video game cloning is a practice as old as the industry itself. But the rise of AI-based coding tools is changing the game: quickly reproducing the mechanics and appearance of a competing game has become a much less costly operation in terms of time and skills than before. Faced with this reality, independent developers are beginning to restrict the distribution of their prototypes, fearing being overtaken on their own concept.

The studio Alliance Arts concretely illustrated this trend by announcing on Friday the postponement of the public demo of their game Drunken Goddess Reflex, a demon-themed alcoholic Russian roulette game that was to be presented at Steam Next Fest. In a message posted on social media, the team explained their decision by the fear that “the demo content could be used to quickly imitate or reproduce the presentation and gameplay of the game using AI or other tools, and that such works could be published before our launch.”

The studio also mentioned difficulties related to managing live streaming restrictions, but it is clearly the threat of AI-assisted cloning that seems to have weighed most heavily in the decision. This type of precaution, until now uncommon in a sector where early visibility is often considered a commercial asset, could become widespread if code generation tools continue to advance.

For independent studios, which have limited legal and financial resources to defend their intellectual property, the vulnerability window between presenting a prototype and the commercial release of the game represents a growing risk. The question of protecting game mechanics, traditionally little covered by copyright law, arises with new urgency.