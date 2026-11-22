From the United States to Europe, including India, Japan, and Latin America, data center projects are sparking growing protests. Accused of consuming significant amounts of electricity and water, these infrastructures essential to the development of artificial intelligence raise environmental and economic concerns. An international movement is taking shape, revealing tensions between technological ambitions and local population concerns.

Long considered mere technical infrastructures, data centers have become one of the most controversial symbols of digital expansion. These facilities house thousands of servers necessary for the operation of internet platforms, storage services, and artificial intelligence systems. Their multiplication accompanies massive investments by major technology companies seeking to increase their computing capacities. But this rapid growth now faces increasingly organized local opposition, especially in regions where energy and water resources are already under pressure.

In the United States, the protest has taken on a national dimension. In July 2026, opponents of new data center construction organized 142 demonstrations across 42 states. Several communities have also taken steps to limit or suspend certain projects. Residents particularly denounce potential impacts on electricity bills, water availability, and land use planning. Some elected officials question the real economic benefits of these infrastructures, which require considerable investments but do not always create a significant number of permanent jobs.

A wave of protests sweeps across Europe

In Europe, mobilization accelerated at the beginning of November. A coalition of more than 100 organizations organized actions in about fifteen countries to demand a moratorium on large data centers. Demonstrations took place in France, Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. In Amsterdam, activists entered the construction site of a future data center intended for Microsoft, prompting police intervention and the arrest of numerous participants. Organizers denounce a multiplication of projects without sufficient consultation of the affected populations.

Ireland particularly illustrates the tensions caused by this industry. Data centers accounted for about 23% of measured electricity consumption in 2025, a proportion that raises questions about the network’s capacity to meet the needs of households and businesses. In Spain, notably in the Aragon region, projects led by American giants raise concerns about water consumption in territories regularly facing drought. In France, several collectives demand greater transparency regarding the resources needed to operate these facilities.

From Asia to Latin America, the same concerns

The protest now extends well beyond Western borders. In Japan, the establishment of data centers in certain urban areas provokes resistance related to land use and energy needs. In India, criticisms focus notably on water availability, land acquisition, and the environmental consequences of new projects. In Chile, a country facing significant water tensions in some regions, digital installations are also subject to protests. These mobilizations have different local characteristics but reflect the same concern regarding the distribution of natural resources.

Data center advocates nevertheless emphasize their economic and strategic importance. These infrastructures are necessary for the operation of digital services, scientific research, and the development of artificial intelligence. They can also attract investments, support certain industrial activities, and strengthen states’ technological sovereignty. Companies highlight progress made in energy efficiency, server cooling, and the use of decarbonized electricity. Opponents, however, believe these improvements do not always compensate for the rapid growth in demand.

A global battle over resources and digital technology

The debate now extends to governments’ political choices. Should the construction of new data centers be allowed without restriction, should stricter environmental studies be imposed, or should some projects be temporarily suspended? Several communities seek guarantees regarding economic benefits, energy consumption, and residents’ participation in decisions. Moratorium supporters argue it would allow better assessment of the consequences of this expansion, while opponents fear a slowdown in investment and innovation.

This global distrust ultimately reveals a major contradiction in the digital economy. Societies use services daily that rely on data centers, but a growing part of the population refuses to bear the local consequences without sufficient guarantees. With the rise of artificial intelligence, this issue is expected to become even more important in the coming years. For governments as well as technology companies, the challenge is now to reconcile digital development, resource management, and social acceptability of infrastructures.