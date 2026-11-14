Artificial intelligence: why data centers consume so much electricity

Behind every query sent to an artificial intelligence lie particularly powerful IT infrastructures. The data centers necessary for their operation consume electricity and must be continuously cooled. With the rapid development of these technologies, their environmental impact is becoming a major economic and industrial challenge.

When a user asks an artificial intelligence to write a text or generate an image, the response seems to appear instantly. Yet, this operation mobilizes servers installed in data centers, sometimes located thousands of kilometers away. These infrastructures group together IT equipment capable of performing immense amounts of calculations.

Their operation requires a continuous power supply. Part of the energy is used directly by the processors, while another part serves the cooling systems. Consumption varies greatly depending on the size of the facilities, their efficiency, and the technologies used.

Rapidly evolving energy needs

The rise of generative artificial intelligence pushes technology companies to invest in increasingly powerful data centers. Training certain models requires significant computing capacity, while their daily use also leads to energy expenditures.

This evolution raises several questions: will electrical grids be able to meet the demand? Will new data centers be powered by low-carbon energy sources? And how can their water consumption be limited, especially in regions where this resource is already under stress?

Companies are seeking to improve their efficiency

Processor manufacturers are working to develop more efficient components for a given electrical consumption. Data center operators are also investing in more effective cooling systems and heat recovery solutions.

But technical advances do not automatically guarantee a reduction in total consumption. If artificial intelligence usage grows faster than efficiency gains, energy needs may continue to increase. The challenge is therefore to reconcile digital innovation, cost control, and environmental objectives.