AI: Sam Altman takes the risks, Dario Amodei wants to control them

Sam Altman, director of OpenAI, advocates a decentralized approach to artificial intelligence, accepting potential pitfalls in the name of democratization. In contrast, Dario Amodei of Anthropic champions strict control over the development of this technology, calling for a slowdown in the industry. Altman remains aware of the risks, acknowledging the need for safeguards against catastrophic scenarios.

The head of OpenAI has championed an open and decentralized vision of artificial intelligence, even if it means accepting some of its potential pitfalls. This stance clearly sets him apart from his counterpart at Anthropic.

Sam Altman doesn't mince words. In an interview with the American media outlet Politico, the CEO of OpenAI laid out his philosophy on the development of artificial intelligence, and it contrasts sharply with that advocated by Dario Amodei, head of the rival laboratory Anthropic.

For Altman, AI must be accessible to as many people as possible, even at a price: "We have always been convinced that this technology must be democratized and put in the hands of the people," he stated, before adding that this openness implies accepting undesirable effects. "The world must accept certain negative consequences in exchange for the benefits brought by this technology," he asserted, presenting this as the inevitable cost of preserving individual freedom.

This stance implicitly targets Anthropic, whose doctrine is based on strict control of AI development. Amodei had, in fact, published an essay last September calling for a slowdown in the industry. Altman, without naming it directly, mocked the idea that "a single laboratory in San Francisco " could unilaterally decide what the technology should or should not produce. For him, such centralization would be "a totally unacceptable compromise from the point of view of individual freedom and autonomy."

The head of OpenAI is nonetheless aware that optimism has its limits. He refuses to accept any risk in the name of progress and acknowledges that certain scenarios, such as those involving a major loss of control or "truly catastrophic risks," would justify safeguards. The question remains, however, where precisely what constitutes catastrophic begins, a question that neither he nor his peers have yet resolved.

Altman justifies his bet on openness with a simple calculation: the positive uses of AI will, in his view, far outweigh any misuse. "People will do far more positive things than negative things, and in considerable proportions," he asserted. His critics consider this optimism convenient for a company that has every incentive to deploy its products as quickly and widely as possible.