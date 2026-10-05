After the iPhone, Jony Ive Prepares a Screenless AI: The Promise of a Paradoxical Disconnection

Jony Ive, the former head of design at Apple who shaped the history of the iPhone, is now working with OpenAI on a new generation of devices. The first product could take the form of a small portable speaker without a screen, equipped with sensors and a camera. Its price would be between 300 and 400 dollars, with commercialization planned for 2027. However, these features remain press information: they do not constitute an officially announced technical specification.

The ambition would be to shift part of digital interactions towards voice and an assistant capable of understanding its environment. The device could accompany its owner in different rooms, respond to their requests, and utilize ChatGPT’s functionalities. Ive’s background gives the project a particular dimension: after having helped place the touchscreen at the center of daily life, the designer is exploring an interface that could reduce the need to consult it. However, this is not enough to establish that OpenAI intends to replace the smartphone, nor that this new object will effectively reduce digital dependence.

Less screen, but a more constant digital presence

Meta takes a different path with the Muse Charm, a small device intended to give a physical presence to its artificial intelligence agent. The group presents interaction through voice, touch, and camera. Equipped with a screen and a digital character, the device resembles more a pocket companion than a discreet speaker. Its commercialization is targeted before the end-of-year holidays. The two projects thus outline different interfaces while pursuing a common ambition: to make the assistant accessible beyond phone applications.

A genuine evolution that raises an issue beyond the time spent in front of a screen. An assistant capable of adapting its responses to context must have information about its user and environment. The control of sensors, granted permissions, and the possibility to easily interrupt interactions will therefore weigh as much as design in the adoption of these devices. Claiming that they will organize permanent surveillance would be premature, just as presenting the absence of a screen as a guarantee of peace of mind. Their real test will be to demonstrate daily usefulness without multiplying solicitations or making their operation difficult to control.