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Artificial Intelligence: Giorgia Meloni Wants to Register Her Voice as a Trademark to Counter Deepfakes

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Artificial intelligence: Giorgia Meloni wants to trademark her voice to combat deepfakes
Artificial intelligence: Giorgia Meloni wants to trademark her voice to combat deepfakes

The President of the Italian Council, Giorgia Meloni, has taken an original approach to combat digital imitations of her voice. In early October 2026, the Italian leader filed an application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office to register her voice as a trademark. This initiative comes as artificial intelligence technologies now allow for very convincing reproductions of public figures’ voices. Giorgia Meloni herself has faced several digital manipulations using her appearance or vocal characteristics to attribute fictitious statements to her.

The file submitted to European authorities notably includes a short recording in which the political leader repeats her identity. The procedure is still under review and therefore does not constitute a definitive recognition of exclusive rights over her voice. Its goal is to strengthen the possibilities of legal challenge against certain unauthorized uses. Registering a trademark could provide an additional tool to report or pursue misappropriations, depending on the circumstances and applicable law. This strategy represents an unusual approach for a leading political figure.

Voice protection becomes a new digital challenge

Audio deepfakes pose a growing challenge for political leaders, companies, and media. With just a few seconds of recording, some systems can produce artificial vocal content giving the impression that a personality has made statements they never actually made. These methods can be used to spread false information, commit fraud, or deceive the public during election periods. Digital platforms are seeking to develop detection mechanisms, but voice synthesis technologies are advancing rapidly, complicating the identification of some manipulated content.

Giorgia Meloni’s approach highlights legal questions surrounding the protection of sonic identity. While image and personality rights are already recognized in various forms, the commercial or political use of artificial voices raises new issues. Registering a trademark will not necessarily prohibit all imitation, especially in areas protected by freedom of expression or satire. However, it could help evolve protection and reporting practices. This initiative illustrates the search for new legal tools in response to a technology whose uses now far exceed the entertainment world.

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