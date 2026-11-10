Anthropic is launching the Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 models, designed for complex tasks, with Fable accessible to the general public and Mythos reserved for verified organizations. These models improve reasoning and programming, but also raise concerns about potential misuse. The evolution of AI is now focused on longer, more complex technical tasks.

The American company Anthropic announced on Monday, November 9, 2026, the launch of Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, two artificial intelligence models designed for the most complex technical tasks. While the former is accessible to a wide audience, the latter remains reserved for verified organizations, particularly in the fields of cybersecurity and biological research.

The competition among leading artificial intelligence developers has entered a new phase. Anthropic has unveiled two enhanced versions of its Claude models, designed to strengthen reasoning, programming, and scientific problem-solving capabilities. According to the company, the new systems demonstrate progress in understanding complex technical projects and executing tasks requiring multiple thought processes. Their capabilities include software development, scientific analysis, and certain engineering tasks. Anthropic also highlights results from internal evaluations, which will need to be independently reviewed to determine their true scope.

Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 are based on the same fundamental model but differ in their protection mechanisms and access conditions. Fable incorporates stricter restrictions designed to limit dangerous uses in the cybersecurity and biology domains. This configuration allows Anthropic to make it accessible to a wider audience, notably through its Claude interface and professional services such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Mythos retains some additional specialized capabilities and requires prior verification for organizations wishing to use it.

Sensitive capabilities under control

This distinction illustrates the growing concerns of artificial intelligence companies regarding the risky uses of their technologies. Models capable of analyzing complex computer systems can help detect security vulnerabilities, but some of their capabilities could also be misused to facilitate cyberattacks. Similarly, applications in biological research raise particular questions when tools become powerful enough to assist highly specialized work. Anthropic has therefore chosen to restrict Mythos to verification programs intended for authorized professionals.

Beyond these security concerns, the two new models demonstrate the transformation of the artificial intelligence market. Companies are no longer simply aiming to produce assistants capable of answering general questions, but are developing tools designed to perform lengthy and technical tasks. Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2, in particular, feature a context window capable of holding up to one million tokens, allowing them to process large volumes of information in a single session. This development could be of interest to industrial companies, research laboratories, and developers, while simultaneously intensifying the debate on the security and regulation of the most advanced models.