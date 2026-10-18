ChatGPT takes control of your Chrome tabs and abandons its own browser

OpenAI announced on October 15 a deep integration of ChatGPT into Google Chrome, allowing the assistant to read, control, and organize open tabs. This development comes with the definitive abandonment of Atlas, the in-house browser launched less than a year ago.

It is no longer just an enhanced search bar: ChatGPT is now installed at the heart of Google Chrome with the ability to act directly on open tabs. The announcement, published on October 15 on the assistant’s official account, marks a turning point in OpenAI’s strategy to establish itself in the daily environment of internet users.

Two modes of operation coexist. The first, called Chat, allows the assistant to consult active tabs to enrich its responses, for example by comparing products displayed simultaneously in several windows. The second, Work mode, goes further by allowing ChatGPT to take control of the browser: filling out forms, sending messages, downloading files, or automatically grouping accumulated tabs. OpenAI illustrates these uses with concrete scenarios, such as filling out a file at a new doctor’s office followed by scheduling an appointment in two separate calendars, or retrieving a receipt in Gmail to submit it to an expense tracking tool.

The Chrome sidebar has been redesigned to host the complete history of exchanges and allow both modes to operate alongside browsing. Control mechanisms are planned: site-by-site validation, allow and block lists in settings, and explicit request before any consultation of browsing history. From the desktop application, the extension also extends its capabilities to other browsers, including Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi.

This integration also marks the end of Atlas, the browser developed in-house by OpenAI. Launched on October 21, 2025, on Mac only, it was abandoned last August 9, less than a year after its release. Its features have been redistributed between the desktop application and the Chrome extension, which already read tabs, YouTube videos, and selected text since late July. The October 15 announcement completes this transfer, six days before the first anniversary of the discontinued browser.

In the competitive field, OpenAI catches up with Google on its own turf: Gemini already occupies the Chrome sidebar and has offered an automated browsing function for several months. The presence of ChatGPT in its main rival’s browser illustrates the battle between the two companies to become the universal entry point for artificial intelligence in everyday digital life. Caution is nevertheless advised: in early 2026, two fraudulent extensions posing as ChatGPT compromised data of more than 900,000 users, reminding the importance of verifying the origin of any module installed in the browser.