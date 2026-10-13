Artificial intelligence: Meta unveils Muse Wonder and claims it can now compete with OpenAI and Anthropic

Meta aims to reclaim a central position in the global race for artificial intelligence. The American group led by Mark Zuckerberg presented, on Monday, October 12, 2026, two new models named Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, developed by its Superintelligence Labs division. According to the company, these technologies now reach a performance level comparable to the most advanced systems from OpenAI and Anthropic. This announcement marks an important milestone for the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which has increased investments in IT infrastructure and the recruitment of specialized researchers. After the results deemed disappointing of some of its previous models, notably Llama 4, Meta claims to have significantly accelerated its development capabilities. Its ambition now goes beyond the simple creation of a conversational assistant: the group aims to offer artificial intelligences capable of executing complex tasks, taking guided initiatives, and supporting users in their personal and professional activities.

The two new models notably stand out for their reasoning abilities, computer programming, and management of tasks requiring multiple steps. Muse Wonder is intended to enable the development of applications, document analysis, and support users in administrative and professional procedures. Its more powerful version, Muse Wonder Full, was designed to handle particularly complex operations. Meta also highlights two features called “Active Memory” and “Active Focus.” The first allows the system to retain certain relevant information from one conversation to another, while the second aims to maintain the model’s attention on a goal, even when it encounters difficulties or must modify its working method. According to technical evaluations published by the group, Muse Wonder and its advanced version would reach or exceed the performance of several competing models in certain test categories. However, these results should be interpreted with caution, as comparisons made by companies do not necessarily reflect all real-world uses.

Meta wants to transform its Muse assistant into a true competitor to ChatGPT

This technological offensive is part of a broader commercial strategy. Muse Wonder is now accessible to developers through Meta’s programming interface and its Muse Code environment, while Muse Wonder Full is offered to subscribers of the latter service. The group also plans to gradually integrate these new capabilities into Muse, its recently launched personal assistant, initially prioritizing paying subscribers. Meta thus seeks to develop an offering capable of directly competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, two players already well established among individuals and businesses. For Mark Zuckerberg, the challenge is also to foster a new generation of digital agents capable of interacting with different services and performing operations on behalf of their users. Meta’s ability to integrate these technologies into its vast ecosystem of platforms and connected devices could constitute an important commercial advantage. The group notably has its social networks, messaging services, and smart glasses to multiply access points to its future assistants.

This acceleration nevertheless raises several questions, notably about data privacy and the reliability of autonomous systems. An assistant capable of consulting messages, documents, or calendars must have particularly robust protection mechanisms to avoid sensitive information disclosures or unauthorized actions. Meta assures it has strengthened the security measures of its new models, while acknowledging that additional evaluations will be necessary. Economically, this new generation of artificial intelligences also represents a major challenge. Developing ever more powerful models requires considerable computing capacity, high investments, and still uncertain profitability. Competition therefore no longer focuses solely on technical performance but also on price, ease of use, and companies’ ability to retain their users. With Muse Wonder, Meta demonstrates its desire to return among the main players in advanced artificial intelligence. It remains to be confirmed, in daily uses and independent evaluations, that this new generation of models can sustainably compete with technologies developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.