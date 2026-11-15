Artificial Intelligence: Cognizant Mobilizes 25,000 Professionals to Deploy Claude in Enterprises

The American group Cognizant is accelerating its strategy in artificial intelligence by announcing the mobilization of more than 25,000 professionals around Claude, the assistant developed by Anthropic. Presented on November 10, 2026, this initiative aims to support large companies in integrating AI into their daily activities. A new step in the transformation of the IT services sector, where technology giants are now seeking to industrialize the use of artificial intelligence.

The American digital services specialist Cognizant has just reached a new milestone in its development around generative artificial intelligence. The company announced the creation of the « Claude Frontier Capability Group, » a global organization bringing together more than 25,000 professionals responsible for developing, deploying, and operating Claude artificial intelligence solutions for its clients. This structure is intended to enable companies to go beyond simple experiments to sustainably integrate AI into their operational processes, notably in the finance, industry, health, and services sectors.

This announcement is part of a strengthened partnership with Anthropic, the American company behind Claude. Cognizant states it has already trained or certified more than 44,000 employees in the use of this technology. The group now intends to offer comprehensive support, from application design to daily operation. The goal is to address the difficulties faced by companies that invest heavily in artificial intelligence but still struggle to convert these investments into measurable productivity gains.

A new model to integrate artificial intelligence into companies

To support this transformation, Cognizant is also launching a managed services offering dedicated to Claude. Specifically, the group will be able to manage the operation of artificial intelligence systems deployed at its clients, ensuring their maintenance, security, and supervision. This approach aims to allow companies to benefit from Claude’s capabilities without having to develop all the technical skills necessary for its operation themselves.

The system notably relies on Cognizant’s proprietary tools, including its « AI Delivery Operating System, » as well as teams specialized in software engineering and IT infrastructure modernization. Four priority areas have been identified: transforming professional activities through AI, modernizing existing systems, secure operation of intelligent agents, and developing software that natively integrates artificial intelligence. These directions reflect a market evolution, in which companies now seek applications capable of producing concrete results rather than mere technological demonstrations.

Productivity gains already claimed in several sectors

Cognizant highlights several projects carried out with large international companies. In the pharmaceutical industry, the deployment of intelligent agents based on Claude reportedly reduced downtime of certain installations by 35%. The time required to resolve technical problems also reportedly decreased from 90 to 120 minutes to only 10 to 15 minutes. These results, communicated by Cognizant, illustrate the prospects offered by automating certain industrial operations, although they do not constitute an independent measurement of the technology’s performance.

The media and entertainment sector is also among the areas concerned. Cognizant states it supported a company in automating the creation of specification documents, reducing a process previously taking three to four weeks to about fifteen minutes. In insurance, other applications reportedly accelerated certain tasks related to preparing commercial campaigns and client support by 40 to 60%. These examples show that artificial intelligence applications now go beyond simple text production to intervene in more complex professional processes.

A strategic offensive in a highly competitive market

The announcement comes a few days after another major Cognizant initiative. On October 30, the group had already announced the mobilization of more than 25,000 professionals around OpenAI technologies. By simultaneously developing its skills on several artificial intelligence models, Cognizant aims to meet the needs of companies wishing to maintain some freedom in choosing their technology providers. This strategy also allows it to strengthen its positioning against the major global players in consulting and IT services.

This acceleration comes as Cognizant reported revenue of $5.7 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 4.6% year-on-year. However, the group has revised its annual growth forecasts downward, now anticipating revenue growth between 4% and 4.4% at constant exchange rates. In this context, artificial intelligence represents a strategic axis to develop new activities and support the company’s future growth.

Artificial intelligence is gradually transforming digital professions

Beyond Cognizant, this initiative illustrates a profound transformation of the IT services industry. Companies specializing in software development, consulting, and outsourcing must now adapt their skills to the arrival of systems capable of automating certain tasks traditionally performed by human teams. This evolution raises questions about the future of several professions, but also about the new skills needed to design, control, and supervise these tools.

For Cognizant, the challenge now is to demonstrate that these investments can translate into sustainable results for its clients. The mobilization of 25,000 professionals around Claude represents a significant commitment, but its effectiveness will depend on the group’s ability to deploy reliable, secure, and economically viable solutions. In a sector where competition between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and other model providers is intensifying, digital services companies could play a decisive role in the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence within the global economy.