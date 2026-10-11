Could artificial intelligence facilitate the preparation of terrorist acts? A report published on Friday, October 9, 2026, by the international organization Tech Against Terrorism reveals concerning weaknesses in the security mechanisms of many AI models. Researchers subjected 162 models to a battery of 627 questions concerning requests that could be made in the context of preparing an attack. Their findings show that several systems can provide dangerous information despite protections meant to prevent such use. While major commercial platforms, notably ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, generally refuse explicitly terrorist requests, some lesser-known or modified artificial intelligences present much greater vulnerabilities.

Tech Against Terrorism, a UK-based organization specializing in combating the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes and supported by international partners, aimed to concretely measure the resilience of AI systems. The tests covered different threat categories, including weapons, cyberattacks, extremist propaganda, and financing of terrorist activities. The goal was not to determine if an AI could, by itself, organize an attack, but to verify its ability to refuse requests that could contribute to violent acts. Of the 134 models subjected to detailed comparative evaluation, 81 provided at least one complete response deemed particularly dangerous, and 51 others communicated information considered useful for terrorist activity. Only two models provisionally met the study’s most stringent security criteria.

Major commercial artificial intelligences better resist explicit requests

The results reveal significant differences among the tested models. Leading commercial artificial intelligences have mechanisms designed to recognize dangerous requests and refuse to respond. ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, Claude, created by Anthropic, and Gemini, offered by Google, displayed relatively high protection levels when researchers openly presented a terrorist intent. In this test category, the best-known commercial models provided exploitable responses in only 1.9% of cases on average. This result reflects the relative effectiveness of the security measures implemented by their developers, without guaranteeing absolute protection.

However, researchers discovered a significant weakness: some systems respond more to how a request is phrased than to the potentially dangerous nature of the information requested. When a user presents themselves as a researcher working on security rather than as a person preparing an attack, responses can become much more detailed. According to the study, the proportion of exploitable responses then reaches 16.9%, nearly nine times higher than when the terrorist intent is explicitly stated. This difference highlights the limits of some filtering mechanisms, which may place excessive importance on the justification given by the user. For Tech Against Terrorism, protections should focus more on the nature of the requested information and the risks associated with its disclosure.

Models modified to remove their protections

The report draws particular attention to so-called “unleashed” artificial intelligences, whose security mechanisms have been deliberately removed or weakened. Some originate from open-weight models, meaning systems whose parameters can be downloaded and modified by independent developers. These technologies offer many benefits for research, innovation, and the development of specialized applications. But this freedom of modification also allows some users to remove restrictions integrated by the designers. This practice, sometimes called “abliteration” in English, transforms initially protected models into systems capable of responding to requests normally refused.

Tests conducted by Tech Against Terrorism show that the thirteen modified models examined failed the security evaluations. The organization also highlights how quickly such versions can appear on the Internet. According to its observations, variants stripped of their protections are sometimes distributed just days after a new model’s release. At the end of September, the Hugging Face platform hosted more than 29,000 repositories presenting models as uncensored or without safeguards. The presence of these files does not mean they are all used for criminal purposes. However, it shows the scale of difficulties encountered in controlling the circulation of freely modifiable technologies. Hugging Face states it conducts regular moderation operations and reminds that open research can also contribute to improving cybersecurity.

Researchers call for independent controls and strengthened regulation

In response to these results, Tech Against Terrorism calls on technology companies to strengthen their evaluation procedures before marketing or releasing new models. The organization notably recommends implementing independent security tests, with results made public to allow users and public authorities to compare protection levels. It also advises developers to better filter data used to train their systems and to assess their resistance to the removal of security mechanisms. Platforms hosting modified models are also urged to enhance their monitoring. Adam Hadley, founder and executive director of Tech Against Terrorism, believes that the considerable investments devoted to artificial intelligence should be accompanied by proportionate means to prevent its most dangerous uses.

These proposals raise a debate about the balance between security and research freedom. Advocates of open models remind that the ability to examine and modify an artificial intelligence also allows detecting vulnerabilities, developing protection tools, and avoiding excessive concentration of technology among a few large companies. Too broad regulation could therefore hinder legitimate scientific or industrial uses. The report also highlights a key limitation: its tests measure the information provided by models, not a person’s actual ability to use it to commit an attack. Researchers have not established that all failing systems have actually been used by terrorist groups. This distinction does not lessen the expressed concerns but avoids confusing a technical vulnerability with an actual act. As artificial intelligence capabilities advance, the question of their control becomes a central issue for digital companies, states, and organizations responsible for international security.