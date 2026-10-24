Orléans is under high surveillance this Saturday, October 24, on the occasion of the 19th National Rally congress. While Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella are expected to gather several thousand activists over the weekend, law enforcement is increasing preventive checks. Initial seizures of pétanque balls, a knife, and a replica weapon have been reported. Nearly 3,000 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized to secure the event and oversee the significant announced counter-protests.

The Loiret prefecture fears disturbances in a city already deeply transformed by security measures. Between 20,000 and 30,000 opponents of the RN are expected on Saturday, including 2,000 to 3,000 activists considered radical by intelligence services. Law enforcement is inspecting streets, building surroundings, and objects likely to be used as projectiles. The reported seizures are part of this preventive strategy, although the exact circumstances of their discovery and the identity of their holders remain to be clarified.

Laurent Nuñez warns: “We will tolerate no disturbances”

Visiting Orléans Friday evening, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the deployment of an exceptional device including about fifteen mobile force units, two Centaure armored vehicles, as well as aerial surveillance means, notably drones and helicopters. The route of the demonstration organized Saturday against the RN was modified to avoid the city center and main shopping streets. Another gathering planned for Sunday was banned due to risks of public order disturbances, a decision validated by the administrative court.

The consequences are already visible for residents. Many shopkeepers have protected their windows with wooden panels, terraces have been removed, and traffic is subject to significant restrictions. Trams are halted on Saturday and shared bikes have been removed from the city center. Orléans mayor Serge Grouard defended these precautions despite their impact on daily life, in a context marked by violence in several French cities on October 17.

The RN maintains its congress despite tensions

The National Rally has not changed its program. About 5,000 participants are expected Saturday for the party’s internal work, notably the election of its leadership, while 10,000 supporters are to attend Sunday the launch meeting of Marine Le Pen’s presidential campaign. Jordan Bardella, the sole candidate for his succession, is expected to be re-elected as movement president.

Faced with concerns, Laurent Nuñez recalled that the State has the duty to protect political meetings of all parties, regardless of their orientations. The organizers of the counter-protest state they want to peacefully express their opposition to the RN.