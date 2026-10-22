SpaceX bets on Starship to fuel its ambitions in artificial intelligence

During an investor conference, SpaceX unveiled new cadence targets for its Starship launcher, while revealing a marked strategic pivot towards data services and artificial intelligence.

The narrative has changed. Where SpaceX used to readily discuss the colonization of Mars and humanity’s future in space, Elon Musk’s company now dedicates most of its communications to artificial intelligence and the computing infrastructures necessary for its development. During an earnings call held Tuesday, company leaders presented plans to deploy up to 10 gigawatts of computing power by 2027, initially on the ground.

This repositioning does not mean that Starship is relegated to the background. The giant launcher remains at the heart of SpaceX’s long-term strategy, which aims to eventually deploy a constellation of orbital data centers called “Starmind,” complementing the already operational Starlink internet access network. To achieve this, the company needs a sustained launch cadence, and this is precisely what Elon Musk and President and COO Gwynne Shotwell detailed during this call.

SpaceX intends to attempt to catch the Starship launcher in flight during the next test, a maneuver already successfully performed with the Super Heavy booster. The stated goal is to reach a weekly launch cadence by early 2027. New performance targets for the vehicle were also communicated, although precise technical details have not been made public at this stage.

This shift towards artificial intelligence illustrates SpaceX’s profound transformation, increasingly defining itself as a data and digital infrastructure company, with its space activities constituting the technological foundation rather than the primary purpose.