Gas: a third consecutive increase expected in November for millions of households

The reference price of gas will increase by 6.6% on November 1, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission. About 60% of residential subscribers are affected, resulting in an average bill increase of around a dozen euros.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced this Monday a new increase in the benchmark gas sales price, set at 6.6% including tax starting November 1. This rise follows two previous increases: 5.6% in September, then 6.3% in October. According to the regulator, it results from tension on gas markets observed in September compared to August. The benchmark price will thus reach €194.90/MWh including tax, compared to €182.88/MWh including tax on October 1.

Not all gas subscribers are affected equally. Only those whose contract is indexed to this reference price are impacted, representing about 60% of residential subscribers. The remaining approximately 40%, holding a fixed-price offer, will not see their bill change on this occasion.

An annual bill increase of 11% for the whole of 2026

For the consumers concerned, the concrete impact of this new increase is estimated at an average of 12 euros including tax on the monthly bill. The CRE also projects that the 2026 annual bill could exceed that of 2025 by 11%, representing an additional cost of about 135 euros including tax over the year, provided prices stabilize by the end of the fiscal year. The regulator specifies that the tariffs at the beginning of the year were relatively contained, which mechanically amplifies the annual gap.