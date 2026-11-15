Christmas Meal: Michel-Édouard Leclerc Does Not Anticipate a New Price Surge

A few weeks before the end-of-year holidays, Michel-Édouard Leclerc expresses optimism about the evolution of food prices. The representative of the E.Leclerc brand believes that a new widespread increase in prices is not expected for Christmas shopping. A statement awaited by households, who continue to closely monitor their budgets.

French consumers should be able to prepare their Christmas meals without experiencing a new general surge in food prices, according to Michel-Édouard Leclerc. Asked about the outlook for the coming weeks, the executive sought to reassure households by stating: “For Christmas shopping, it will be fine.” This position comes at an important time for large retailers, as the French begin organizing their purchases for Christmas Eve and family meals.

The end-of-year holidays traditionally represent a time of additional expenses. Foie gras, smoked salmon, poultry, chocolates, and festive products hold an important place on the shelves, but their prices can vary depending on production conditions, logistical costs, and retailers’ commercial strategies. Michel-Édouard Leclerc’s remarks therefore do not mean that all products will be cheaper than in 2025. They mainly reflect the absence of a new widespread increase anticipated by the distributor.

Purchasing power remains a major concern

After several years marked by food inflation, consumer habits have evolved. Households compare prices more, favor certain promotions, and sometimes adjust their menus to stay within budget. Private label brands and products offered at more accessible prices thus play an important role in purchasing choices. Retailers, for their part, seek to attract customers through seasonal offers and particularly strong competition on festive products.

Nevertheless, caution remains necessary. Prices can evolve differently depending on product categories, especially when agricultural sectors face sanitary or climatic difficulties. Consumers therefore have an interest in comparing prices per kilogram, anticipating certain purchases, and checking promotion conditions. If Michel-Édouard Leclerc’s forecasts are confirmed, the French could approach the Christmas holidays with greater visibility on their food expenses, without automatically returning to pre-inflation price levels.