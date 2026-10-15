ALERT - October 17 Protests: Police “Expect the Worst” and Fear a Day of Chaos and Violence

Two days before the national mobilization on Saturday, October 17, concern is rising within law enforcement. Invited to BFMTV this Thursday, Fabien Vanhemelryck, general secretary of the Alliance Police nationale union, issued a particularly alarming warning about the risks of violence and unrest. « We see it as a black day, we expect the worst, intelligence already knows. » This statement comes as authorities anticipate a difficult-to-control mobilization, potentially gathering Yellow Vests, high school students, university students, and several social protest movements.

« Everything will be chaos, insurrection »: the warning from the Alliance union

In front of BFMTV cameras, Fabien Vanhemelryck did not hide his pessimism regarding the protests announced for Saturday across France. The union representative believes that tensions accumulated in recent weeks could lead to new clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

« We know that obviously everything will be chaos, insurrection », he stated, before warning that the day would not be peaceful and that many police officers risk being injured again. He also denounced the violence suffered by officers during previous mobilizations, citing the figure of 1,000 injured police officers, a toll presented by the unionist.

Fabien Vanhemelryck emphasized the need to allow police officers to carry out their law enforcement mission under satisfactory conditions. « This vicious cycle must stop », he declared, calling for clearer instructions and appropriate resources to face the violence.

250 actions already recorded and about sixty more in preparation

The concerns expressed by Alliance come as the Ministry of the Interior prepares a significant security plan for October 17. According to information released this Thursday, 250 actions are already planned nationwide, with about sixty more demonstrations still being organized.

Intelligence services are particularly monitoring calls for gatherings on social networks, planned blockades, and initiatives likely to develop spontaneously. Actions at roundabouts, roadways, and other strategic locations are mentioned, but their exact scale remains difficult to predict.

In Paris and several major cities, authorities fear the presence of violent groups on the fringes of the marches. The Ministry of the Interior notably believes that far-left militants could seek to provoke clashes with law enforcement.

Yellow Vests, high school students, university students: a feared convergence of anger

The particularity of this October 17 day lies in the diversity of movements likely to take to the streets. Collectives identifying as Yellow Vests have been calling for weeks for mobilization against the high cost of living, notably against rising fuel prices and the deterioration of purchasing power.

To this protest could be added high school and university students mobilized for several weeks to demand more resources for the National Education system. Several organizations seek a convergence of movements, while calls are also circulating among employees, retirees, and representatives of other professions.

This mobilization takes place in an already particularly tense climate. As we reported during previous high school blockades, several protests were marked by assaults, damage, and clashes with law enforcement.

The actual number of participants expected on Saturday remains uncertain. Unlike traditional large union mobilizations, the October 17 calls are not all coordinated by a central organization, which considerably complicates authorities’ anticipation efforts.

The government fears a new escalation of violence

This Thursday, October 15, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also expressed his concerns about the protest’s evolution. He believes that part of the high school movement is gradually shifting toward urban violence, after several weeks of demonstrations and school blockades.

The head of government notably condemned fireworks mortar shootings, intrusions into establishments, and violence which, according to him, have intensified in recent days. However, he distinguished these acts from the peaceful demands expressed by many high school students.

Instructions given to local authorities provide for a « firm and immediate » response in case of violence, damage, or prolonged blockades of essential infrastructure. Peaceful demonstrations must, on their side, be able to take place under the protection of law enforcement.

In Paris, a prefectural decree was also issued to regulate the routes of certain marches and prevent risks of public order disturbances. Authorities thus seek to avoid multiple gatherings converging toward particularly sensitive areas.

Alliance Police nationale attacks the State and denounces « vague » instructions

The preparation for October 17 also takes place amid tensions between the Alliance union and police hierarchy. The organization announced a complaint against the State for endangering others’ lives, believing that officers are exposed to excessive risks during law enforcement operations.

The union notably denounces « vague » instructions and « contradictory » orders, which would complicate police officers’ ability to intervene effectively against violence. Fabien Vanhemelryck demands clarification of responsibilities and also reproaches the administration for not providing sufficiently adapted resources.

This controversy arises as nearly 6,900 arrests were recorded during the high school mobilization at the beginning of October. Meanwhile, several police interventions caused serious injuries and sparked accusations of disproportionate use of force, leading to administrative and judicial investigations.

A highly monitored Saturday, October 17

The coming hours should allow prefectures to refine security measures based on announced gatherings and intelligence gathered on the ground. The government intends to prevent prolonged blockades and violence while guaranteeing the right to protest.

The major fear remains spontaneous gatherings difficult to control, which could be joined by groups determined to confront law enforcement. Authorities are particularly monitoring Paris and major urban areas, without excluding tensions in smaller cities.

Forty-eight hours before the mobilization, no certainty exists about the actual scale of the protests or the violence that might occur. But Fabien Vanhemelryck’s statements reflect the concerns of part of the police: for Alliance, Saturday, October 17 could be one of the most difficult days of this social protest period.