Marine Le Pen denounces the rejection in the National Assembly of a resolution proposal dedicated to access to drinking water in overseas territories. In a statement published on Thursday, October 8, the president of the Rassemblement National group accuses left-wing and central bloc deputies of prioritizing their political oppositions over a subject she considers essential for the inhabitants of Mayotte, French Guiana, and the Antilles.

The resolution was presented by Anchya Bamana, RN deputy from Mayotte. It aimed to invite the government to make continuous access to drinking water a national priority for overseas territories, where several communities regularly face supply difficulties. Distribution interruptions, aging networks, and investment needs are notably persistent problems in some territories.

Marine Le Pen denounces a rejection “by a margin of six votes”

According to the count provided by the Rassemblement National, the proposal was rejected by only six votes. Marine Le Pen criticizes the groups that voted against the text for favoring a partisan logic, while the issue of drinking water directly concerns the living conditions of many French overseas citizens.