Marine Le Pen gathered around 600 young activists of the Rassemblement national on Saturday, November 28, in Vincennes. In a context marked by several controversies targeting her party, the presidential candidate urged her supporters not to give in to provocations and presented several proposals aimed at youth.

Facing the activists of her youth movement, Marine Le Pen emphasized the attitude she expects from her supporters during the presidential campaign. “Never present yourselves as victims,” declared the political leader, inviting the young activists to adopt respectful and optimistic behavior. On this occasion, RN Jeunes was also renamed “Jeunes Bleu Marine,” a name intended to accompany the campaign until the 2027 election.

This intervention comes as the Rassemblement national faces several controversies, notably accusations concerning former antisemitic writings attributed to Jordan Bardella, as well as an investigation into possible transmissions of confidential information benefiting the party. Despite this context, Marine Le Pen renewed her support for the RN president, even inviting young activists to take him as an example.

The removal of Parcoursup among the proposals

The candidate also presented several measures from her program aimed at young French people. She notably wants to establish free driving licenses for young people without a criminal record, abolish the Parcoursup platform, and move the baccalaureate exams forward to May. According to her, this last proposal aims to reduce the uncertainty that accompanies entry into higher education.

Youth mobilization is an important issue for the Rassemblement national ahead of the presidential election. According to an Ifop poll for Sud Radio published Friday, Marine Le Pen receives 26% of voting intentions among 18-24 year olds, compared to 37% among all respondents. The party thus intends to strengthen its presence among this category of voters in the coming months.

Sources citées dans l’article Sondage Ifop pour Sud Radio