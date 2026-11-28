"The Diary of a Trial": Vincent Brengarth and Laurent Valdiguié take us behind the scenes of the Sarkozy-Gaddafi affair

How does one recount one of the most sensational trials of the Fifth Republic? In "The Diary of a Trial," published on November 19 by Michalon, lawyer Vincent Brengarth and journalist Laurent Valdiguié offer a dual perspective on the case of the alleged Libyan financing of Nicolas Sarkozy 's presidential campaign . This book provides a deeper understanding of the legal, political, and human stakes of this extraordinary case.

There are the major legal cases we follow through newspaper headlines, and those we understand better by listening to those who experienced them firsthand. With * The Diary of a Trial* , Vincent Brengarth and Laurent Valdiguié have chosen to combine their experiences to revisit the hearings that brought a former president of the Republic before the courts. One is a lawyer at the Paris Bar , involved in the proceedings alongside the Sherpa association, a civil party in the case. The other is an investigative journalist at * Marianne* , specializing in political and financial affairs.

Two complementary perspectives on an exceptional case

The value of this book lies first and foremost in the convergence of these two worlds. Vincent Brengarth is familiar with the demands of the courtroom, the complexity of legal procedures, and the role of civil parties. Laurent Valdiguié brings his experience as a journalist, accustomed to analyzing sensitive cases and observing the players in political life. Together, they offer a conversation that goes beyond a simple courtroom report.

This approach allows us to address a particularly complex case without reducing it to a series of accusations and statements. Behind the legal proceedings lie years of investigation, contradictory testimonies, questions of political financing, and considerable institutional stakes. The book aims precisely to make these debates more accessible to the reader.

Vincent Brengarth's background adds a particular dimension to the story. As a lawyer for the anti-corruption association Sherpa, he followed the proceedings from the perspective of the civil parties. In an interview with the Anadolu Agency on November 27, he emphasized the issues of national sovereignty, democratic trust, and equality before the law raised by the accusations of foreign campaign financing.

A book that arrives at a crucial moment

The publication comes just days before a major legal deadline. Convicted in the first instance on September 25, 2025, and sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy, Nicolas Sarkozy has appealed. He contests the accusations against him and continues to maintain his innocence. The Paris Court of Appeal is expected to deliver its verdict on November 30, 2026.

In this context, *The Diary of a Trial* arrives at a particularly opportune moment. It offers readers the opportunity to revisit the two hearings, their proceedings, and the questions they raised. Without replacing the judges' decision, the authors' approach also serves as a reminder of how important it is to understand the facts and procedures before forming an opinion.

With this dialogue between a lawyer and a journalist, Michalon publishers offer a timely work that will appeal to a much wider audience than just those passionate about the justice system. It provides a perspective on a major political and legal case, moving beyond the immediate controversies and giving greater weight to the judicial process, reflection, and understanding of the issues at stake.

Sources cited in the article Anadolu Agency