French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot visited Israel on Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks, visiting several massacre sites and paying tribute to the 51 French nationals killed that day. This trip comes just weeks after a sharp clash between Emmanuel Macron and Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN.

Three years after the Hamas attack that struck southern Israel on October 7, 2023, Jean-Noël Barrot chose to go there for a day of remembrance. The head of French diplomacy first visited Kibbutz Beeri, one of the most devastated places that day: according to assessments by the Israeli army, 101 civilians lost their lives there, along with 23 soldiers and 8 police officers killed during the fighting.

The minister then went to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, which has become over the past three years a symbol of families’ fight for the release of people kidnapped and taken to Gaza. On the social network X, Jean-Noël Barrot described the Hamas attack as the « worst antisemitic massacre since the Shoah » and recalled that 51 French citizens were among the 1,221 victims recorded by AFP. « We will never forget them. Nothing will erase their faces or their names, » he wrote.

The trip also included visits to Kibbutz Nir Oz and the site of the Nova festival near Re’im, where more than 300 people were massacred. Meetings with families of victims, notably French ones, were also planned. Paris presented this trip primarily as a commemorative act: no meetings with senior Israeli officials were scheduled.

This choice of protocol sobriety does not erase the political context in which the visit takes place. Two weeks earlier, at the United Nations General Assembly podium, Emmanuel Macron had strongly criticized the situation in Gaza and the violence in the West Bank, calling it a « spectacle that shames us all » and reaffirming his support for the creation of a Palestinian state. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office responded sharply, calling some of the French president’s statements « grotesque absurdity » and accusing him of downplaying Hamas’s actions in the West Bank.

Barrot’s visit thus takes place within a particularly tense Franco-Israeli relationship. Some observers nevertheless see it as a gesture of appeasement, with Paris seeking to maintain a link with Israel while continuing to publicly support a two-state solution and denounce the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.