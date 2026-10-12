Stolen Renoir Paintings: Two Works Entrusted to Restorers Before Returning to Cagnes-sur-Mer

Recovered after their theft from the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer on September 8, the two canvases by Pierre-Auguste Renoir will undergo a thorough examination at the Interdisciplinary Center for Conservation and Restoration of Heritage in Marseille. A 29-year-old suspect has been indicted.

The “Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano” and “Woman at the Well” will not immediately return to the walls of the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer. Recovered after their theft on September 8 from this museum in the Alpes-Maritimes, the two canvases by Pierre-Auguste Renoir were transported to the Interdisciplinary Center for Conservation and Restoration of Heritage in Marseille, where specialists will conduct a detailed examination of their condition. If any damage is found, restoration will be undertaken under the scientific responsibility of the Musée d’Orsay. Culture Minister Catherine Pégard stated that she wants the return of the works to “take place under the best possible conditions.”

On the judicial front, a 29-year-old man was indicted on Saturday after being identified by DNA evidence, according to his lawyer. Details about the progress of the investigation were expected to be provided Monday during a press conference with the Marseille prosecutor and the national director of judicial police. In accordance with the presumption of innocence, the indicted individual is not considered guilty until a final conviction is pronounced.

A theft that reignited the debate on museum security

The burglary in Cagnes-sur-Mer sparked serious concern about the ability of French museums to protect their heritage. Several institutions have suffered large-scale break-ins in recent months, including the Louvre. The issue of securing public collections, often facing budgetary and architectural constraints, has once again become a national debate following this incident.