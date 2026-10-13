The Opéra de Lyon opens its 2026-2027 season with a work as extravagant as it is delightful. Since the beginning of October, the Lyon institution has been presenting “The Love for Three Oranges,” the famous opera by Sergei Prokofiev, directed by Laurent Pelly and musically conducted by Dmitry Matvienko. Running until October 20, this production blends humor, fantasy, and theatrical extravagance around a tale inspired by the world of commedia dell’arte. The show is part of the programming envisioned by Richard Brunel, general and artistic director of the Opéra de Lyon, who wished to place this new season under the sign of transformation and joy. The choice of this work, created in Chicago in 1921 and performed in French, allows the institution to offer an accessible and spectacular opening while highlighting the inventiveness of the 20th-century operatic repertoire.

Inspired by a play by the Italian playwright Carlo Gozzi, “The Love for Three Oranges” tells the adventures of a melancholic prince whose healing depends on a quest as improbable as it is absurd. Victim of a curse, the young man sets out in search of three mysterious oranges, leading the audience into a world populated by fantastic characters, burlesque situations, and unexpected twists. Laurent Pelly, known for his work on comic operas and major lyrical productions, fully exploits the theatrical possibilities of this story. His staging plays with the conventions of the show, notably by involving the choruses as protagonists capable of disrupting the usual codes of representation. The costumes, sets, and visual effects contribute to this deliberately offbeat aesthetic, while Prokofiev’s score accompanies the adventures with a particularly marked rhythmic energy.

An ambitious production continuing its tour in France

This new Lyon presentation brings together two artistic personalities with complementary approaches. Laurent Pelly brings his mastery of musical theater and his taste for singular visual universes, while conductor Dmitry Matvienko leads a score known for its contrasts, liveliness, and orchestral demands. Prokofiev’s work alternates satirical passages, lyrical moments, and particularly dynamic musical sequences, requiring great precision from both singers and musicians. The Lyon production also retains the use of French, the language in which the opera was created in the United States over a century ago. This choice helps make the plot immediately understandable for French-speaking audiences without diminishing the libretto’s unusual character. Beyond the performances scheduled in Lyon, the show benefits from national circulation. A concert version is notably announced in Paris this Wednesday, October 14, before upcoming presentations in Strasbourg and Mulhouse.

With this season opener, the Opéra de Lyon confirms its desire to combine musical excellence and the popular dimension of live performance. In a cultural sector facing budget constraints and the need to renew its audiences, the choice of such an inventive work also represents a significant artistic direction. “The Love for Three Oranges” indeed offers several levels of interpretation: behind its apparent lightness, the opera subverts the conventions of the traditional tale and multiplies references to theater, its artifices, and its relationship with the audience. This richness allows the production to address both opera enthusiasts and spectators less familiar with the repertoire. By giving a central place to humor and imagination, Richard Brunel and his teams defend a conception of opera that is not limited to preserving great works but also seeks to engage them in dialogue with contemporary expectations. An ambition that this new Prokofiev production embodies from the first weeks of the Lyon season.