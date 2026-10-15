Louvre: One Year After the Crown Jewels Theft, Museum Faces Urgent Renovation

Nearly a year after the spectacular theft of the Crown Jewels, the Louvre Museum is trying to move past one of the most serious crises in its recent history. On October 19, 2025, several criminals managed to break into the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight and steal eight historic jewels within minutes. This event revealed significant security flaws in the world’s most visited museum. Now leading the institution, Christophe Leribault intends to accelerate security upgrades while advocating for a much broader renovation program. Beyond monitoring the collections, the general condition of the palace raises concerns.

Appointed in February 2026 to succeed Laurence des Cars, Christophe Leribault inherits an institution facing several challenges. In an interview with Figaro on October 14, the Louvre’s president-director acknowledges that the museum’s transformation will take time. Initial security measures have been implemented, but the needs far exceed the installation of new cameras. Aging infrastructure, visitor flow, artwork conservation conditions, and space organization require significant investments. For the new management, the challenge is to modernize a historic monument without interrupting its operation.

A Burglary That Exposed the Museum’s Vulnerabilities

The theft on October 19, 2025, sent shockwaves through France and abroad. The criminals used lifting equipment to reach a window of the Apollo Gallery before breaking display cases containing jewels belonging to former French royal families. Among the stolen pieces were sets belonging to Queen Marie-Amélie, Queen Hortense, Empress Marie-Louise, and Empress Eugénie. The value of the stolen items was estimated at 88 million euros, though this valuation could not fully reflect their historical and patrimonial importance.

Although alarms were triggered and on-site agents followed procedures, initial administrative investigations revealed shortcomings in the overall security organization. The burglary also reignited criticism regarding available technical means, surveillance of the building’s surroundings, and coordination of security systems. The stolen jewels have yet to be recovered, while the judicial investigation continues. The Apollo Gallery has since been cleared of its other Crown Jewels before reopening to the public.

New Cameras and Better-Protected Access Points

The Louvre’s management has initiated several measures to quickly strengthen the estate’s protection. New surveillance cameras are being progressively installed in sensitive areas. Physical devices, including protective bollards and anti-ram equipment, are also intended to limit intrusion possibilities. The fences surrounding certain parts of the estate are undergoing renovation. Additionally, a security coordinator joined the institution in July 2026, tasked with ensuring better monitoring of the measures taken.

These interventions are part of a security equipment modernization program now estimated to cost around 83 million euros. The project notably includes improving video surveillance, strengthening intrusion detection, and reorganizing control posts. Its implementation remains complex, as the Louvre occupies a vast architectural ensemble composed of buildings constructed and transformed over centuries. The work must respect heritage constraints while allowing daily visitor access.

An Aging Palace Requiring Fundamental Work

The burglary also highlighted a longer-standing issue: the aging of certain Louvre infrastructures. Despite its international prestige and the importance of its collections, the institution must cope with aging technical networks and installations that no longer always meet the needs of a museum welcoming several million visitors annually. Heating, ventilation, waterproofing, and artwork conservation are central concerns in renovation projects.

For Christophe Leribault, securing the collections cannot be separated from a more general transformation of the building. A museum with deteriorating infrastructure risks increasing difficulties in preserving its works and maintaining satisfactory visitor conditions. Ad hoc interventions are insufficient to solve these structural problems. Management aims to implement a coherent work schedule, with clearly defined priorities and a timeline compatible with the site’s operational constraints.

The Project for a New Entrance Revives the Debate on the Louvre’s Future

Among the planned transformations is the “Louvre Nouvelle Renaissance” project, presented in January 2025 by Emmanuel Macron. This program notably includes creating a new museum entrance on the palace’s eastern façade to better distribute visitors and reduce pressure on the pyramid. Since its inauguration in 1989, the pyramid has been the main public access point. However, increased attendance and evolving museum routes have gradually revealed the limits of this arrangement.

The creation of a new access point could help ease visitor flow and rethink the presentation of certain collections. The project also includes consideration of spaces dedicated to the Mona Lisa, whose popularity causes particularly high visitor concentration. However, these ambitions represent a considerable investment and raise questions about financing. Management must balance major architectural projects with essential technical work for building conservation. The priority given to security since the burglary reinforces the need to prioritize expenditures.

Significant Funding and Choices to Make

Modernizing the Louvre poses a major budgetary question. Between security equipment, infrastructure renovation, improving visitor reception, and new developments, financial needs are particularly high. The institution must seek a balance between public funding, its own resources, and partnerships that could support certain projects. Ticket sales, commercial activities, and patronage already represent important resources but do not necessarily allow simultaneous financing of all planned works.

Management must also consider the impact of the works on museum operations. Some interventions may require temporary room closures or changes to visitor routes. Maintaining access to collections is therefore a significant challenge, especially for an institution that welcomes a majority of foreign visitors. Decisions will need to reconcile security requirements, financial constraints, and the Louvre’s cultural missions without compromising artwork conservation.

Christophe Leribault Must Also Restore Staff Confidence

The crisis faced by the Louvre is not limited to buildings and equipment. The burglary deeply affected the institution’s staff, already concerned about working conditions, staffing levels, and available resources. The previous management faced significant criticism, notably from trade unions. Christophe Leribault’s arrival, former president of the Château de Versailles, opened a new period of dialogue, although expectations remain high.

The president-director must convince staff that the decisions made will concretely address difficulties encountered on the ground. Museum security depends as much on technical equipment as on staff training, information flow, and responsibility organization. The creation of a coordination role directly linked to the presidency reflects this desire to better coordinate different services. However, unions also expect answers regarding human resources and the consequences of announced transformations.

The Louvre at a Turning Point in Its History

The first anniversary of the burglary, on the upcoming October 19, comes at a decisive moment for the institution. The theft of the Crown Jewels weakened the image of an institution considered one of the major symbols of French heritage. It also accelerated awareness of the building’s condition and the limits of certain protection measures. The measures taken over the past year constitute an initial response, but their effectiveness will need to be evaluated over time.

For Christophe Leribault, the goal goes beyond repairing the burglary’s consequences. It is about preparing the Louvre for the coming decades by protecting its collections while improving reception and working conditions. This transformation must take place within a constrained budgetary context, without losing sight of the requirements specific to a historic monument. One year after the theft that stunned the world, the Louvre is entering a decisive reorganization period for its future. The success of the works and management’s ability to restore confidence will be the main challenges in the coming years.