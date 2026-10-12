The European Union is raising its voice against the American plan to broadcast live the execution of a death row inmate. On Monday, October 12, 2026, the European Commission warned major digital platforms that they could face measures if they fail to comply with their obligations regarding the moderation of violent content. This warning comes after the Pentagon’s announcement concerning the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, a former American military psychiatrist convicted of killing thirteen people at a military base in Texas in 2009. Scheduled for December 3, his execution by firing squad could be streamed on the Internet, a prospect that has sparked numerous international condemnations.

In Brussels, European officials intend to prevent any broadcast of these images on the main platforms accessible within the Member States. Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the European Commission, recalled that digital companies are required to diligently apply their own moderation rules. Meta notably prohibits live streaming of capital executions, while X and TikTok have restrictions regarding certain particularly violent or shocking content. The Commission considers that these policies must be effectively enforced, including when a possible broadcast would be organized by the American authorities themselves.

A former soldier convicted for a deadly shooting in 2009

Nidal Malik Hasan, now 56 years old, was sentenced to death for the November 5, 2009 shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas. This former American army psychiatrist opened fire on military personnel and civilians present at a deployment preparation facility. Thirteen people were killed and thirty-two others injured. The attack deeply marked the United States and triggered numerous questions about the circumstances that allowed an officer to commit such a massacre within a military base. Convicted by a military court in 2013, Hasan was sentenced to the death penalty.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the execution would take place on December 3, 2026, and would be publicly broadcast live. If this plan is maintained, it would represent a major break with usual practices in the United States, where executions are generally carried out behind closed doors, in the presence of a limited number of authorized witnesses. However, the American administration has not specified which platform would be responsible for streaming the images. Donald Trump, who initially approved the plan, is reported by American press sources to have since expressed reservations about this broadcast. The execution remains scheduled, but the terms of its transmission therefore remain uncertain.

Brussels invokes the European Digital Services Act

To enforce its requirements, the European Union can rely on the Digital Services Act, or DSA, which came fully into effect in February 2024. This regulation governs the obligations of digital platforms operating in the European market. It notably imposes mechanisms for reporting illegal content and, for very large platforms, measures aimed at assessing and mitigating certain systemic risks. The European Commission has powers of control and investigation over the services concerned. In case of established non-compliance, it can initiate procedures that may lead to financial sanctions.

Thomas Regnier emphasized that Brussels does not seek to decide what platforms may broadcast on American territory. The European intervention would concern their behavior towards users located in the Union. Authorities intend to verify in particular whether companies respect their moderation commitments and regulatory obligations. However, the DSA does not provide for a general and automatic ban on all violent images. Any sanction would require establishing a specific breach of applicable provisions. This distinction is important in a case where the planned broadcast would stem from an official decision of the American government.

Meta, X, TikTok, and YouTube held accountable

Major tech companies could face an unprecedented situation. The moderation rules of many platforms already limit the dissemination of images showing violent deaths, mutilations, or executions. Some provide framed exceptions for journalistic, documentary content, or content of public interest, sometimes accompanied by warnings or age restrictions. However, the full and real-time broadcast of an execution would pose particular difficulties, notably regarding platforms’ ability to prevent its circulation among minors.

Companies will also need to determine how to react if the American government chooses to use its own digital channels. The decision to broadcast the execution on an official site, a commercial platform, or through partner media could raise different regulatory questions. At this stage, no technical broadcasting arrangements have been officially detailed by the Pentagon. The main platforms have also not all publicly specified the conduct they would adopt in the face of a government broadcast of this nature. The European Commission intends, however, to anticipate this eventuality rather than wait for the images to circulate.

The UN denounces an affront to human dignity

The American plan also provokes strong criticism within international organizations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights warned against the consequences of a publicly broadcast execution. On Friday, October 9, its spokesperson, Shabia Mantoo, recalled that public executions are considered by UN bodies as a form of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. According to this position, broadcasting a death is not a mere governmental communication choice but raises a fundamental question of respect for human dignity.

The Pentagon’s announcement also triggered reactions within the Catholic Church. On the occasion of the World Day Against the Death Penalty, Pope Leo XIV reiterated the Church’s opposition to capital executions. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, more directly condemned the broadcast plan, considering that a death should not become a public spectacle. In the United States, several political leaders, including in the Republican camp, also expressed disagreement with the idea of a live broadcast execution. These criticisms do not necessarily all concern the condemnation of Hasan but rather the conditions under which his sentence could be applied and made visible.

A new point of confrontation between Washington and Brussels

This case arises in a context of persistent tensions between the Trump administration and the European Union regarding the regulation of digital platforms. Washington regularly criticizes the DSA, considering it an instrument likely to restrict freedom of expression. European institutions reject this interpretation and affirm that their regulation aims to protect users while guaranteeing their fundamental rights. Disagreements notably concern moderation obligations, algorithm transparency, and control powers exercised over major American tech companies.

The prospect of sanctions against a platform relaying a decision of the American government could heighten these tensions. Such a situation would place the companies concerned between differing political and regulatory expectations depending on territories. It would also raise the question of the international circulation of content whose broadcast may be authorized in one country but contested in another. For Brussels, the challenge is to enforce the rules applicable to digital services accessible to Europeans, without directly intervening in the functioning of American military justice.

An execution whose broadcast remains uncertain

Less than two months before the announced date, several unknowns remain. The Pentagon has not communicated definitive details on the technical arrangements for the broadcast. Possible legal appeals could also modify the execution schedule. American legal experts question the possibility of specifically challenging the public broadcast, separately from the death sentence itself. According to several military law specialists, the possibilities for appeal appear limited, but they could nevertheless delay the procedure.

The warning issued by the European Commission thus marks a new stage in the debate on the responsibilities of digital platforms. Beyond the case of Nidal Malik Hasan, it highlights the difficulties related to the global dissemination of images of extreme violence and the divergences between legal systems. European authorities intend to remind that major digital companies must respect their obligations on Union territory, even when the content concerned comes from an official foreign initiative. The United States’ final decision regarding the December 3 broadcast will now determine whether this warning remains preventive or leads to a genuine regulatory confrontation.