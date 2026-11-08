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Ukraine: Kyiv Hit, Kindergarten Destroyed, and Energy Infrastructure Damaged

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Ukraine: Kyiv hit, kindergarten destroyed and energy infrastructure affected
Ukraine: Kyiv hit, kindergarten destroyed and energy infrastructure affected

New Russian bombings targeted the Kyiv region, damaging industrial sites, a bridge, and a kindergarten. At least five people were injured, while the Ukrainian energy grid faces increasing pressure as winter approaches.

The strikes hit multiple locations in the Kyiv region, leaving significant fires at industrial sites. Rescue teams worked for several hours to control the flames, directing powerful water jets at partially collapsed buildings.

In the Ukrainian capital, a kindergarten was blown apart by the impact. The schoolyard shows a large crater, and the broken walls reveal toys scattered among the rubble. Clearing teams were immediately deployed on site. A bridge and energy infrastructure were also damaged during this wave of attacks, which caused at least five injuries.

These bombings are part of a repeated Russian strategy targeting Ukraine’s electrical and heating network. With winter approaching, the consequences for civilians could be particularly severe, as electricity and heating supplies are already weakened by months of successive attacks.

The continuation of the strikes occurs despite ongoing diplomatic talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, with these exchanges so far failing to produce a ceasefire on the ground.

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