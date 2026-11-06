She Survived the Holocaust: Eva Geller Dies from Injuries After Sydney Attack

Eva Geller, a 90-year-old Australian woman shot during the attack on a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in December 2025, died Thursday, November 5, in a Sydney hospital. This Holocaust survivor had escaped Nazi persecutions during her childhood before settling in Australia. Her passing revives the trauma caused by one of the deadliest shootings in the country’s recent history.

Nearly a year after the terrorist attack that struck the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, a new victim has succumbed to her injuries. Eva Geller, aged 90, died Thursday evening in a hospital in the Australian metropolis. She was among the dozens seriously injured on December 14, 2025, when two armed men opened fire on a gathering of the Jewish community. The attack left fifteen dead, including a ten-year-old girl.

Eva Geller’s death was confirmed Friday, November 6, by Rabbi Aron Moss of the Nefesh synagogue. The nonagenarian had celebrated her birthday a few months earlier. Despite the hardships she endured throughout her life, her loved ones describe her as a woman who retained great strength of character. Her death has caused particular emotion within the Australian Jewish community, deeply affected by last December’s events.

A Holocaust Survivor Struck by a New Tragedy

Eva Geller’s personal story adds a particularly painful dimension to her passing. As a child, she survived the Holocaust, escaping the Nazi persecutions that led to the murder of six million Jews during World War II. She later found refuge in Australia, where she built a new life. Several decades later, she became a victim of an attack targeting a Jewish gathering in her adopted country.

Rabbi Aron Moss paid tribute to her, emphasizing that she remained positive, loving, and strong until the end of her life. This testimony recalls the journey of a generation of survivors whose stories play an essential role in transmitting the memory of the Holocaust. Eva Geller’s death comes as Australian authorities continue their efforts to address the consequences of the Bondi Beach attack.

Two Armed Men Opened Fire on a Jewish Gathering

On December 14, 2025, two assailants targeted an event organized by the Jewish community on Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s most frequented locations. The gunfire caused panic among participants and nearby people. Fifteen people were killed in this attack, while several dozen others were injured, sometimes very seriously.

One of the shooters, Sajid Akram, aged 50, was shot dead by police at the scene. His son, Naveed Akram, was arrested and charged with fifteen counts of murder, forty attempted murders, and a terrorist act. His case remains in the hands of the Australian justice system. At this stage, police authorities have not specified whether Eva Geller’s death could lead to new charges against him.

An Attack That Shook Australia

The Bondi Beach shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in Australia in nearly three decades. The event sent shockwaves through a country where gun restrictions have been significantly tightened since the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania in 1996. The violence of the attack and the choice of a Jewish gathering as a target also raised deep concerns about antisemitism.

In the weeks following the tragedy, Australian authorities announced new measures aimed at strengthening firearm regulations and combating hate speech. These initiatives fueled a national debate on the security of religious communities, prevention of radicalization, and the means available to public authorities to prevent new attacks.

Anthony Albanese Pays Tribute to the Victims

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences following the announcement of Eva Geller’s death. The head of government recalled that Australia would not forget those who continue to bear the physical and psychological consequences of the attack. His statements come as many families are still trying to rebuild after the shooting.

For survivors, the consequences of the attack are not limited to physical injuries. Psychological trauma, bereavements, and security concerns remain present in daily life. Eva Geller’s passing also reminds us that some victims continue to struggle with the aftermath of their injuries several months after the events.

A Community Still Marked by the Tragedy

Sydney’s Jewish community remains deeply affected by the December 2025 attack. Commemorative gatherings and tributes to the victims have helped keep their memory alive, while religious and community leaders call for preserving solidarity among the different components of Australian society. Eva Geller’s journey, a survivor of Nazi persecutions who became a victim of an antisemitic attack decades later, now holds a special place in this collective memory.

Nearly eleven months after the shooting, the death of this 90-year-old woman reminds us that the consequences of an attack can extend far beyond the day it occurs. While the judicial process continues against the surviving suspect, the victims’ relatives are still awaiting answers and recognition of their suffering. Eva Geller’s passing adds a new painful chapter to the history of Bondi Beach, which has become a symbol of a national trauma.