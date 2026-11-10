Nvidia in Turmoil: Jensen Huang Sued Over Alleged Ties to Chinese Spy

Nvidia shareholders have filed a class action lawsuit against the American semiconductor giant and its CEO Jensen Huang, accusing him of concealing his relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent. The case is shaking the world’s leading manufacturer of chips for artificial intelligence.

The complaint was filed Monday in the federal court of San José, California, just minutes after the US markets closed. Shareholders accuse Jensen Huang and Nvidia of misleading investors by hiding the risks posed to the company by the CEO’s relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of the Singaporean company Megaspeed, with no family relation to him. According to the plaintiffs, the executives failed to disclose national security concerns that could threaten the group’s reputation and business prospects. The amount of damages claimed has not been specified.

The case came to light last month when the New York Times revealed that US authorities had concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence agent. Nvidia then announced on Sunday the opening of an independent internal investigation into reports of a foreign influence attempt targeting its CEO. Jensen Huang publicly acknowledged marital infidelity in an open letter, without naming the person involved. “I support the investigation and will fully cooperate,” he wrote, adding he is “determined to protect Nvidia and support US national security.”

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the FBI is handling the case while expressing his support for the executive. He said he had spoken with Jensen Huang during the day. “He told me he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” the US president told the press. Beijing, for its part, categorically denied any espionage operation. “The accusation of a Chinese spy is baseless. These are just slanders against China,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The case takes on particular significance given Nvidia’s central role in the technological competition between Washington and Beijing. The group, which Jensen Huang transformed from a video game graphics card manufacturer into a key supplier of artificial intelligence infrastructure, is at the heart of US export restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to advanced chips. The CEO had advocated for easing these restrictions on the Chinese market, a position which, in light of current revelations, raises questions about possible compromises of confidential information. Nvidia’s stock closed down 4.3% on Monday.