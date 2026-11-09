Amsterdam mobilizes tens of thousands for Gaza and calls for sanctions against Israel

A massive crowd flooded the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday, November 8, under the banner of the “Red Line” movement, demanding that the Dutch government toughen its stance towards Israel and its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of protesters converged on Sunday towards the center of Amsterdam, notably near the Van Gogh Museum, in a procession dominated by Palestinian flags and signs denouncing the situation in Gaza. The “Red Line” movement, which organized the gathering, aims to push Dutch authorities to take a stronger position in their relations with Israel.

The demands of the protesters are clear: strengthening trade sanctions against Israel, immediate halt of arms sales, and official recognition of Israeli military operations in Gaza as genocide. Slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Shame on you” punctuated the march throughout the day.

Israel firmly contests this characterization of genocide and recalls that its military offensive was launched in response to Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which cost about 1,200 lives and led to the taking of 251 hostages. Since the ceasefire of October 2025, the Gaza Ministry of Health reports more than 1,550 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

Absent from the demonstration, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten defended his government’s line. Without yielding to the protesters’ demands, he stated he is working to strengthen diplomatic pressure on Israel while calling on Hamas to respect its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.