Stolen and Hidden in an Apple in 1926, an Exceptional Pink Diamond Resurfaces in France

A century after a theft worthy of a detective novel, one of the most fascinating diamonds of the French heritage is once again in the public eye. The « Grand Condé, » a nine-carat pink precious stone cut in a pear shape, is exceptionally exhibited at the Condé Museum in the Château de Chantilly, in Oise. This presentation marks the centenary of a spectacular burglary that occurred in October 1926, when thieves managed to seize the jewel before hiding it inside a hollowed-out apple. The story could have ended with the permanent disappearance of this historic stone. But a few weeks later, an employee of the hotel where the criminals were staying discovered the hiding place by biting into the fruit. Today, the diamond returns to the spotlight as part of a temporary exhibition open until January 3, 2027. The event attracts jewelry enthusiasts as well as history lovers, as the journey of this jewel intertwines royal heritage, the French Revolution, and miscellaneous facts. For the Château de Chantilly, located about fifty kilometers north of Paris, this presentation is a rare opportunity to reveal to the public a piece usually kept out of sight.

The most famous episode in the history of the Grand Condé dates back to the night of October 11 to 12, 1926. Two burglars managed to break into the Château de Chantilly and steal the diamond, considered one of the most precious pieces in the collection. Their scheme to hide the loot shows surprising imagination: they hollowed out an apple to conceal the stone, hoping to evade searches. The plan worked for several weeks until a hotel employee, feeling a bit hungry, bit into the fruit and discovered the strange object. The case caused a real sensation in the French press at the time. Mathieu Deldicque, director of the Condé Museum, recalls that this story, which might seem invented, is extensively documented in the newspapers of 1926. The diamond was eventually recovered, allowing the museum to regain one of its treasures. Since that episode, it had not been displayed to the public under the same conditions. The current exhibition thus allows rediscovery of a stone whose fame is as much due to its eventful history as to its mineralogical rarity.

A royal treasure whose origins remain mysterious

Long before its spectacular burglary, the Grand Condé had already witnessed several centuries of French history. Its exact origins remain unknown, but its presence is attested as early as 1740 in an inventory made after the death of Louis-Henri de Bourbon, Prince of Condé. The diamond then belonged to one of the great aristocratic families of the kingdom. Unlike many jewels of the nobility and monarchy, it survived the upheavals of the French Revolution. It later entered the collection of Marie-Amélie de Bourbon-Siciles, wife of King Louis-Philippe I, before being passed on to their son, Henri d’Orléans, Duke of Aumale. The latter, a great art collector and owner of the Château de Chantilly, bequeathed his collections to the Institut de France, allowing their preservation within the Condé Museum. The Grand Condé stands out for its natural pink color, particularly sought after on the international precious stones market. This hue results from microscopic transformations of the diamond’s crystal structure, which alter the way light passes through it. Natural pink diamonds of this quality are extremely rare, explaining their considerable value among collectors. In 2017, a pink diamond reached 71.2 million dollars at an auction, setting a world record for this category of stones.

The exhibition organized in Chantilly is not limited to the presentation of the diamond. It also allows discovery of unpublished archival documents, testimonies about the 1926 burglary, and results of in-depth scientific analyses conducted on the stone. These studies notably helped better understand its physical characteristics and establish a precise identification of the jewel. A particularly important precaution in a context where several European museums have recently faced thefts of artworks and precious objects. Asked about the risks related to this new presentation, Mathieu Deldicque emphasized the importance of the scientific work accomplished, while refusing to disclose the insurance amount covering the diamond. The museum thus seeks to reconcile public access to exceptional heritage and the protection of a virtually irreplaceable piece. With its story worthy of a movie script, the Grand Condé occupies a unique place among the treasures preserved in French collections. A rare survivor of the princely collections of the Ancien Régime, witness to several regime changes, and an involuntary protagonist of a burglary that became legendary, it embodies several centuries of history by itself. One hundred years after being found in an apple, this nine-carat pink diamond returns to Chantilly to tell an adventure where chance saved a national treasure.