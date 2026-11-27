Pianist and composer Omar Harfouch received, on Thursday, November 26 in Paris, the Arts and Culture Prize for his “Concerto for Peace.” Before more than 1,200 people gathered at UNESCO, the artist also performed part of his work, accompanied by three musicians. A new recognition for one who for several years has placed music at the service of dialogue and rapprochement between peoples.

This is a new milestone in Omar Harfouch’s international career. On Thursday, November 26, in Paris, the pianist and composer was honored with the Arts and Culture Prize during a ceremony held at UNESCO. This award recognizes his “Concerto for Peace,” an emblematic work of his repertoire, through which he defends a conviction deeply rooted in his artistic approach: music can help bring peoples closer together, beyond borders, cultures, and differences.

Before an audience of more than 1,200 people, Omar Harfouch also took the piano to perform part of his composition. At his side were three artists: violinist Gersende Mondani, cellist Divna Delmas, and saxophonist Victor Madrenes. Four instruments, four musical sensibilities, and a shared ambition: to convey, through the power of artistic creation, a message of peace and brotherhood.

At UNESCO, a recognition that takes on full meaning

The chosen setting for this distinction carries a particularly symbolic dimension. Founded in 1945, after World War II, UNESCO was built around one ambition: to promote peace through education, science, culture, and international cooperation. A philosophy that aligns with that defended by Omar Harfouch through his compositions.

With his “Concerto for Peace,” the pianist intends to make music a universal language, capable of transcending divisions and creating bridges between people. This approach is not limited to the stage: it situates his artistic work within a broader reflection on dialogue, tolerance, and the role of culture in human relations.

Already presented on various international stages, this composition now occupies a central place in his career. The distinction received in Paris thus honors a work that combines musical expression with a personal commitment to peace.

Twelve days after a pontifical blessing received in Italy

This Parisian evening takes place in a November particularly rich in symbolism for the composer. Twelve days earlier, on November 14, Omar Harfouch was in Brescia, Italy, as part of the Festival della Pace, where he received from Monsignor Angelo Vincenzo Zani a personal apostolic blessing from Pope Francis, dated March 22, 2025.

The pontifical document notably included these words addressed to the musician: “So that, with a trusting heart and a spirit turned toward the future, he always keeps the torch of hope lit in the world.”

On this occasion, Monsignor Angelo Vincenzo Zani also recalled the nickname Pope Francis had given Omar Harfouch: that of “pilgrim of peace.” A particularly evocative expression of the commitment claimed by the composer, whose music intends to carry a message beyond national, cultural, or religious affiliations.

From Brescia to Paris, these two events, although of different nature, testify to the unique place peace now occupies in his career. On one side, a spiritual recognition through the pontifical blessing; on the other, an artistic distinction rewarding a musical creation carrying the same ideal.

Music as a universal language

This desire to put his art at the service of human values runs through several of Omar Harfouch’s compositions. The pianist notably dedicated a work to Pope Francis, titled “Pope Francis.” Another creation, “Save One Life,” also fits into this approach where music becomes a means to raise awareness, unite, and convey a message of hope.

For the composer, art possesses this rare ability to touch consciences without requiring translation. Where speeches sometimes meet their limits, a melody can evoke a shared emotion and bring together audiences that seemed separated by everything.

It is precisely this ambition that found a new echo Thursday evening within UNESCO’s walls. By bringing together violin, cello, and saxophone around his piano, Omar Harfouch gave a new expression to his “Concerto for Peace,” before an audience gathered to witness this celebration of artistic creation.

Beyond the prize received, this evening represents a further step in the musician’s international trajectory. After the pontifical recognition in Italy, this Parisian distinction strengthens the reach of his commitment and the place his concerto now occupies in his work.

For Omar Harfouch, music is not just an artistic performance: it is also a way to build bridges between peoples and to remind that peace can also find its voice in art.