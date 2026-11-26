Manuel Neuer leaves his wife after giving birth and is seen with his 23-year-old physiotherapist: the scandal that rocks German football

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Manuel Neuer is at the center of a media storm in Germany. The iconic Bayern Munich goalkeeper and 2014 World Cup winner has reportedly left his wife, Anika Bissell, just weeks after the birth of their second child. Spotted in Brazil with a young woman described as his physiotherapist, the 40-year-old footballer has sparked numerous reactions, even among his own teammates. The wives of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer, as well as his ex-wife, have expressed their support for a publication denouncing his behavior. Lothar Matthäus, a legend of German football, has also weighed in.

A separation a few weeks after the birth of their second child

Manuel Neuer and Anika Bissel, a 26-year-old former professional handball player, had been a couple since 2020. They had a civil marriage in November 2023, before celebrating their union in grand style in July 2025, in South Tyrol, Italy.

The couple welcomed their first son, Luca, in March 2024. At the end of August 2026, Anika gave birth to their second son.

A few weeks later, their relationship reportedly came to an abrupt end. The separation is said to have occurred at the beginning of October. Manuel Neuer has since reportedly left the marital home near Lake Tegernsee in Bavaria, where his wife still lives with their two children.

A few months earlier, Anika, who was pregnant at the time, had accompanied her husband to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

A 23-year-old physiotherapist at the heart of the controversy

The case took on a new dimension when Manuel Neuer was spotted in Brazil in the company of a 23-year-old woman, presented as his personal physiotherapist.

The German goalkeeper reportedly flew with her to Rio de Janeiro on November 15th, before heading to the seaside resort of Búzios. Several videos showing the footballer and his mysterious companion, including one on a two-wheeler, have circulated on social media.

The two reportedly also stayed at a luxury hotel in Brazil. This wouldn't be their first trip together: Manuel Neuer was allegedly seen with the young woman in Sicily at the end of September, about a month after the birth of his second child.

The exact nature of their relationship has not been officially confirmed.

Anika Neuer shares damning messages about infidelity

On Instagram , Manuel Neuer's wife shared several particularly explicit posts about infidelity and marital betrayal.

One of them specifically denounces the act of deceiving a pregnant woman, describing this behavior as "malice of a completely different level".

These posts immediately fueled speculation about the circumstances of the breakup. However, Anika Neuer did not directly name her husband in these messages nor did she publicly make any explicit accusation of adultery against him.

Kimmich and Laimer's wives are getting involved, as is Neuer's ex-wife.

The controversy has also spread to the entourage of the Bayern Munich players.

Ruth Marquardt, a German marriage counselor, published a video in which she severely criticizes Manuel Neuer and denounces the behavior of fathers who shirk their family responsibilities after the birth of a child.

This post, which went viral, garnered over 60,000 "likes," including those from Lina Kimmich, wife of Joshua Kimmich , and Ines-Sarah Laimer, wife of Konrad Laimer. Both play alongside Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich.

Several other personalities from the world of football also reacted, including Ann-Kathrin Götze, wife of Mario Götze, and Sophia Schneiderhan, partner of Michael Ballack.

Even more surprisingly, Nina Weiss, Manuel Neuer's first wife, from whom he divorced in 2020, also liked this post.

However, no specific information has been made public regarding the organization of childcare or the parental responsibilities assumed by the guardian since his separation.

Lothar Matthäus disapproves of Neuer's behavior

The controversy took on an additional dimension with the intervention of Lothar Matthäus, Ballon d'Or winner in 1990, former Bayern Munich player and captain of the German team that won the World Cup that same year.

On Wednesday, November 25, the former German international expressed regret over the circumstances of the separation and the consequences of the affair on Manuel Neuer's reputation.

"He made that decision, but I think it wasn't the best time ," Lothar Matthäus said.

The former footballer also expressed his understanding for the wives of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer, believing that they could put themselves in Anika Neuer's shoes.

Matthäus was also surprised by the goalkeeper's trips to Sicily and Brazil during this particularly delicate family period, while acknowledging that he was unaware of the private arrangements made between the two spouses.

Bayern Munich confirms that they have authorized the trip to Brazil

Currently injured, Manuel Neuer is suffering from a partial tear of a tendon in his right foot, sustained on November 7th during a Bundesliga match against Mainz.

Bayern Munich, also without Harry Kane for several months , had allowed their goalkeeper to temporarily leave Germany.

Max Eberl, sporting director of the Bavarian club, explained that Neuer had a week to rest before continuing more intensive rehabilitation during the holiday season.

The goalkeeper was back in training in Munich on Wednesday, November 25.

Manuel Neuer refuses to comment on his private life

At 40, Manuel Neuer boasts one of the most prestigious records in the history of German football. A World Cup winner in 2014, a two-time Champions League winner, and five-time winner of the IFFHS World's best goalkeeper award, he has been one of Bayern Munich's key figures for many years.

On Thursday, neither Manuel Neuer nor Anika Bissell officially detailed the circumstances of their separation. Those close to the goalkeeper cited the private and family nature of the scandal.

Sources cited in the article Compte Instagram d’Anika Neuer · Vidéo de Ruth Marquardt