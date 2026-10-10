Sira Martínez, the daughter of Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain coach, was involved in a serious traffic accident in Spain that claimed the life of a 20-year-old motorcyclist. The 26-year-old woman was in a car driven by a British rider when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle near Valencia. While the coach’s daughter emerged unscathed from the accident, the car driver is now under investigation for involuntary manslaughter. Another tragedy indirectly affecting Luis Enrique’s family, already grieving the death of his daughter Xana in 2019 at only 9 years old.

20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Collision on the N-332

The accident occurred on Thursday, October 8, around 8 p.m., on the national road N-332, at kilometer 209, in the municipality of Oliva, in the province of Valencia. This road notably connects Oliva to Dénia, on the Spanish Mediterranean coast.

A car carrying Sira Martínez and a 41-year-old British rider collided with a motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Spanish man. The force of the impact was fatal to the motorcyclist.

Emergency services were quickly mobilized after being alerted. A unit from the Spanish urgent medical aid service arrived at the scene, but rescuers could not save the young man, who was already deceased upon their arrival.

Sira Martínez, who was in the passenger seat, and the British driver emerged uninjured from the accident. The identity of the deceased motorcyclist has not been made public.

British Driver Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

Initial findings by investigators have led to the driver of the car being charged with reckless homicide, the Spanish equivalent of involuntary manslaughter.

The 41-year-old man is a British rider known in the equestrian community, a discipline also practiced at a high level by Sira Martínez. His identity has not been officially disclosed.

According to early elements of the investigation, a maneuver contrary to the traffic code caused the collision. The investigations focus notably on the circumstances of this maneuver and the possible responsibility of the car driver.

The British driver underwent alcohol and drug tests after the accident. Both tests were negative. These results do not prevent investigators from continuing their inquiries to determine responsibility in the death of the young motorcyclist.

At this stage, no conviction has been pronounced. The driver’s charge is a procedural step and does not prejudge his guilt. No element implicates Sira Martínez, who was merely a passenger in the vehicle.

Sira Martínez, 26, a High-Level Equestrian

Born on April 1, 2000, Sira Martínez is one of the daughters of Luis Enrique and his wife Elena Cullell. Unlike her father, a figure in Spanish and European football, she chose to build her career in the equestrian world.

Specializing in show jumping, she distinguished herself from a young age in equestrian competitions. In 2020, she notably won the Spanish championship in the young riders category.

The young woman has since continued her progression at the highest level, aiming to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. She trains notably with Brazilian Olympic rider Pedro Veniss.

Sira Martínez is also known to the general public for having had a relationship with Ferran Torres, Spanish international and FC Barcelona player.

Luis Enrique Had Already Lost His Daughter Xana, Who Died at 9

This fatal accident recalls a tragedy that deeply marked the family of the PSG coach. On August 29, 2019, Luis Enrique and his wife lost their daughter Xana, only 9 years old, after several months fighting osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

The former Spain national team coach had then suspended his duties to support his child during her illness. Since then, he regularly speaks about Xana’s memory, whose loss deeply affected his family life.

In a documentary broadcast in Spain in 2024, Luis Enrique gave a moving testimony about the loss of his daughter and how he continues to live with her memory : “Can I consider myself lucky or unlucky? I consider myself lucky, very lucky. My daughter Xana lived with us for nine wonderful years.”

The Spanish coach also explained that Xana remains present daily in family conversations and in memories shared with loved ones.

In 2025, during PSG’s victorious Champions League run, Luis Enrique again paid tribute to his late daughter, expressing his wish to relive with Paris a European victory comparable to the one won with Barcelona in 2015, when Xana celebrated the title alongside him.

An Ongoing Investigation in Spain

Two days after the accident, the exact circumstances of the collision remain to be established. The investigations aim notably to reconstruct the trajectory of the two vehicles and determine any traffic violations that caused the crash.

The British driver remains charged with involuntary manslaughter, while Sira Martínez is not subject to any known procedure. Both the young woman and the rider emerged physically unharmed from the accident.

No public statement from Luis Enrique regarding this tragedy has been confirmed at this stage. The investigation continues in Spain to establish the circumstances of the death of the 20-year-old motorcyclist.