Kylian Mbappé at the Center of a Major Controversy in China: He Calls Mao Zedong a “Dictator” and Loses Several Sponsors

Kylian Mbappé lost several advertising contracts in China after a video was released in which he refers to Mao Zedong as a “Chinese dictator”. This Tuesday, three major Chinese companies, Dongpeng, Mengniu, and Milkground, announced they were immediately ending their collaboration with the Real Madrid forward. The controversy grew so large that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself responded. A new setback for the captain of the French national team, the day after his defeat to Harry Kane at the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

A Joke about Mao Zedong Sparks Anger in China

At the origin of the controversy is a video excerpt from the show The Bridge, broadcast on social media. Kylian Mbappé is asked about humorous edits made using his face. Asked to name the one that made him laugh the most, the Frenchman mentions an image in which his face was superimposed on that of a Chinese leader.

The player explains in particular: “The one that made me laugh the most, I think it was a Chinese dictator.” He adds that he regularly uses this edit when playing online with his friends on PlayStation. The image in question depicts Mao Zedong, founder of the People’s Republic of China, whose face was replaced by that of the footballer.

Mbappé does not himself say Mao Zedong’s name in the released excerpt, but the montage shown on screen clearly identifies the former communist leader. The video, whose authenticity had not yet been independently confirmed Tuesday morning, quickly triggered a wave of protests on Chinese social media.

Three Major Chinese Companies Immediately Terminate Their Contracts

The reaction from Kylian Mbappé’s commercial partners was particularly swift. Dongpeng, one of China’s leading energy drink manufacturers, announced the immediate termination of all collaboration with the player. In a statement, the company said: “Our company firmly opposes any behavior that hurts national feelings and applies a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.” It specified it was ending “with immediate effect all collaboration with Kylian Mbappé”.

The Mengniu Group, a Chinese dairy giant, made the same decision. In a similar statement, the company declared: “Our company is ending all collaboration with Kylian Mbappé, with immediate effect.” It also condemned remarks or behaviors likely to “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people”.

A third company, Milkground, specializing in cheese products, also announced it was severing commercial ties with the French international. The three brands used the player’s image to promote their products to Chinese consumers. The contract amounts involved have not been made public.

The Chinese Government Reacts, Calls for Boycott Multiply

The controversy quickly went beyond social media. Asked about the statements attributed to Mbappé, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will naturally provoke opposition from all sectors of Chinese society”.

On Weibo, one of the country’s main social networks, announcements of contract terminations topped the most commented topics. Some internet users also called for a boycott of the French footballer, while others reproached him for making remarks considered offensive to China while benefiting from significant commercial contracts there.

The Chinese platform RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu, also condemned the remarks attributed to the player. However, it specified that its partnership with Mbappé had already ended on December 31, 2024. It announced its intention to remove old promotional content concerning him. The player’s account was no longer accepting new followers on Tuesday.

Mao Zedong, a Particularly Sensitive Historical Figure in China

The anger caused by this video stems from the place Mao Zedong holds in official Chinese history. Leader of the communist revolution, he proclaimed the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949, and led the country until his death in 1976. The Chinese government continues to grant him a central place in national history, despite the dramatic consequences of some of his policies, notably the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution.

In this context, calling Mao Zedong a “Chinese dictator” is a particularly sensitive attack for part of the Chinese public opinion. The controversy is all the more significant because Mbappé enjoys great popularity in the country, where his image has been used in many advertising campaigns, notably alongside Lionel Messi for Mengniu.

Mbappé Had Already Spoken About Edits Portraying Him as a Dictator

This new affair echoes previous statements by the captain of Les Bleus. Last September, Kylian Mbappé had already responded to edits comparing him to dictators. He acknowledged that some jokes could amuse him, while denouncing references to historical figures responsible for massacres.

The player explained then: “There is a part of these jokes that I find funny, because you feel that, for some, it’s really good-natured. But there is also a part that makes me laugh less, because we know the damage these people caused in History.” He added: “Being compared to people who murdered others or made millions and millions of people unhappy… I don’t think I have done that in my life.”

The release of this excerpt about Mao Zedong today places the Frenchman again at the center of an international controversy, with immediate commercial consequences. The day after his new disappointment at the Ballon d’Or, where he appeared particularly affected by his defeat, Mbappé now faces the termination of three partnerships and a wave of criticism in one of the world’s largest advertising markets.