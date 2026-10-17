“My Greatest Victory Is Bringing Emily Back to Our World”: Jean-Pierre Papin’s Moving Confessions About His Daughter

1991 Ballon d’Or winner, former Olympique de Marseille striker and French football legend, Jean-Pierre Papin has won numerous trophies. Yet, at 62, it is a much more personal victory that he places above all others: the progress of his daughter Emily, who suffers from severe brain injuries. In an interview with L’Équipe, the former French international emotionally shared the battle he and his wife Florence have fought, as well as a childhood marked by family difficulties.

« My greatest victory is bringing Emily back to our world »

He shook the nets across Europe, won the Ballon d’Or in 1991, and made history at Olympique de Marseille. Yet, when he talks about what he is most proud of, Jean-Pierre Papin does not mention his goals, titles, or sporting achievements. His greatest pride has a name: Emily.

Born in 1990, his daughter suffers from severe brain injuries that have profoundly disrupted the life of their family. In the pages of L’Équipe, the former striker summed up this battle with a moving statement: « My greatest victory is bringing Emily back to our world. »

Behind this phrase lie decades of patience, sacrifices, and family commitment. A fight that Jean-Pierre Papin and his wife Florence began when their daughter was still a baby.

At 8 months old, doctors advised them to place their daughter in a specialized institution

Emily was only 8 months old when her parents faced a particularly difficult diagnosis. At the Timone Hospital in Marseille, a child psychiatrist advised them to place their child in a specialized institution and to visit her only on weekends.

Jean-Pierre Papin and his wife experienced this announcement as a real shock. Devastated, they cried together at a bus stop in front of the hospital. They ultimately refused this prospect, determined to support their daughter daily.

About 18 months later, a meeting introduced them to an American intensive stimulation method developed by Glenn Doman. Then a Bayern Munich player, Jean-Pierre Papin decided to travel to the United States to learn about this approach and try to help Emily progress.

Years of work to help Emily walk and communicate

The couple went to Philadelphia to discover a program of physical, cognitive, and psychomotor exercises. This method, whose scientific effectiveness remains disputed, required a considerable daily commitment. Expatriate families living in Munich mobilized to help the Papins support their daughter.

Now 36 years old, Emily has made progress her parents dared not imagine during the first medical consultations. She walks, can run, and even participates in some of her father’s sporting outings.

Emily does not speak and still has significant visual difficulties. To communicate with her, her family developed a language composed of 8 signs, allowing her to express hunger, thirst, pain, or the desire to watch television. Jean-Pierre Papin emphasizes that she understands what is said to her and has always lived among her loved ones.

For the former footballer, each of these advances represents a victory infinitely more precious than the trophies won during his career.

With his wife Florence, he created an association to help other families

This personal experience led Jean-Pierre Papin and his wife to found, in 1996, the association Neuf de cœur, referencing the number 9 he wore on the field. The goal is to inform and support families facing brain injuries and disabilities in their children.

For 30 years, the former French international has dedicated part of his time to this cause. His notoriety allows him to raise public awareness of the difficulties faced by parents and the importance of supporting disabled children.

The fight for Emily has thus become a family and associative commitment that goes far beyond his own story.

A troubled childhood, between his parents’ divorce and the loss of his grandmother

Jean-Pierre Papin also reflected on the wounds of his childhood. His parents’ divorce disrupted his family foundations, while the loss of his grandmother, to whom he was deeply attached, left a lasting mark.

Football then became his refuge. The young boy found stability and motivation there, which gradually led him to the top level. After his grandmother’s death, he notably promised himself to improve to become a true striker.

This determination took him to the heights of European football, with stints at OM, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich. But his journey was also marked by complicated family relationships, notably with his father, with whom he experienced periods of estrangement.

A documentary about Jean-Pierre Papin airing Monday on L’Équipe channel

These confessions accompany the broadcast of the documentary JPP, dedicated to the career and personal life of the 1991 Ballon d’Or winner. Directed by Jérôme Weibel, it will air Monday, October 19 at 9:10 PM on L’Équipe channel, before also being available on the documentary platform L’Équipe explore.

The film revisits the exceptional rise of a player who became one of the most popular figures in French football, but also the man behind the famous « papinades. »

At 62, Jean-Pierre Papin has a record that has inspired generations of fans. Yet, when he looks back on his journey, it is Emily’s progress that matters most to him. A story of fatherhood, love, and perseverance, far beyond football.