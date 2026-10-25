Nearly 6 years after Diego Maradona’s death, Argentine justice is preparing to deliver its verdict in the trial of healthcare professionals accused of negligence that may have caused the football legend’s death. The San Isidro court, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, announced that its decision will be pronounced on December 22, 2026. After 6 months of debates and 51 hearings, 7 defendants now await their fate. The prosecution has requested sentences of up to 12 years in prison, while some civil parties have demanded up to 16 years.

Seven healthcare professionals tried for Maradona’s death

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60, in a residence in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires. The former 1986 world champion was recovering from surgery intended to treat a cerebral hematoma. He was receiving home hospitalization organized by several healthcare professionals.

The prosecution considers that his care was seriously deficient and that several warning signs of a deterioration in his condition were neglected. The 7 defendants are charged with homicide with possible intent, an Argentine legal qualification that implies they were aware of the mortal risk linked to their acts or omissions.

Among the accused are neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s trusted doctor, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Díaz, medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, doctor Pedro Pablo Di Spagna, and nurse Ricardo Almirón.

Up to 16 years in prison requested by the family

The prosecution has requested sentences ranging from 4 to 12 years in prison against 6 of the 7 accused. The heaviest request concerns Leopoldo Luque, against whom 12 years of imprisonment have been demanded.

Some civil parties, notably Maradona’s children and sisters, have requested up to 16 years in prison against Leopoldo Luque and Nancy Forlini, responsible for coordinating the medical convalescence.

The lawyers of Mariano Perroni and Ricardo Almirón have, for their part, pleaded for the acquittal of their clients. The prosecution had requested 4 years in prison and 8 years of professional disqualification against each of them.

Leopoldo Luque maintained his innocence during the last hearings. The doctor, whose request to recuse two judges had been rejected, contests any criminal responsibility in the former footballer’s death.

An agony lasting several hours at the heart of the debates

The conditions in which Diego Maradona spent his last hours took a central place during the trial. Several forensic doctors described an extremely degraded health state, notably marked by heart failure and fluid accumulation in the lungs.

One of the experts estimated that Maradona could have agonized for about 12 hours before his death. These conclusions fueled accusations regarding the absence of appropriate medical monitoring and intervention possibilities that could have allowed rescuing him.

Testimonies also focused on the choice of home hospitalization. Jana Maradona, one of the Argentine champion’s daughters, accused her father’s doctor of encouraging this solution despite questions about monitoring conditions. She notably regretted having trusted the medical guarantees advanced at the time.

The defense contested the prosecution’s conclusions by emphasizing Maradona’s pre-existing pathologies and his already very fragile health condition.

Dalma Maradona in tears at the last hearing

The last day of the trial, Thursday, October 22, was marked by a particularly moving intervention by Dalma Maradona, the footballer’s eldest daughter. Invited to speak briefly, she expressed her hope for a judicial decision worthy of her father’s passing.

In tears, she declared: « May my dad, I hope, have the justice he deserves […] like any other person. »

Dalma Maradona also denounced the attacks suffered by her family during the debates. She explained: « During this trial, Gianinna and I heard horrors and monstrosities about us. We knew this could happen, we tried to live through it as best as possible. »

A first trial canceled after a judicial scandal

This procedure is the second attempt by Argentine justice to establish criminal responsibilities in Diego Maradona’s death.

A first trial opened in March 2025, before being canceled at the end of May following a scandal involving Judge Julieta Makintach. The magistrate had participated in the preparation of a documentary about the case, partly filmed within the judicial premises without authorization.

This case led to the cancellation of already organized hearings and the constitution of a new court. The second trial opened on April 14, 2026, forcing the parties to resume examination of the facts and hearings.

After 51 hearings and dozens of testimonies, the debates are now over. On December 22, the San Isidro court will have to determine whether the negligence attributed to the healthcare professionals constitutes criminal offenses that contributed to Diego Maradona’s death. The judges will then have to pronounce possible convictions or acquittals, nearly 6 years after the passing of one of the greatest legends in football history.