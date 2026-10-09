The mobilization of French high school students receives significant support from the United States. Victor Wembanyama, star of the San Antonio Spurs and a global basketball figure, has publicly shown his solidarity with the young people blocking their schools and protesting in the streets for several weeks. The 22-year-old French basketball player, based in Texas for his NBA career, even stated that he would like to personally participate in the gatherings organized in France.

While the high school blockades have led to numerous arrests, the player has chosen to openly support the protesters before elaborating his position to American journalists.

« I would love to »: Wembanyama responds to a high school student inviting him to protest

It all started on Instagram, Thursday, October 8. Under a post by Victor Wembanyama about his summer, an internet user directly addressed the French basketball player: « Wemby come protest with us. »

Far from ignoring the message, the Spurs player publicly replied: « I would love to. » A brief response, but one that confirms his desire to join the gatherings of young French people. Wembanyama, who lives and works in the United States, does not specify, however, whether he actually plans to return to France to participate in a protest.

« I hear them and support them »: NBA star calls on leaders to listen to the youth

A few hours later, after a San Antonio Spurs warm-up game, Victor Wembanyama elaborated on his position during a press conference. Asked about the protests affecting France, he mentioned the difficulties faced by students and social inequalities: « These are situations I have been fortunate to escape. These are problems I am lucky not to live through anymore, or not to experience. But they are realities, systemic inequalities, and very deep problems. »

The Frenchman claims his support for the movement and also addresses a message to political leaders: « In reality, I am glad that young high school students and younger generations are coming together. Because I hear them and support them. And I hope that the people up there, way up there, will do the same. »

His high school past in Nanterre explains his support

Victor Wembanyama recalls that he personally knows the school environment in which these protest movements develop. Before joining the NBA in 2023, the basketball player notably studied in Nanterre, in Hauts-de-Seine, a city where high school mobilizations were already frequent: « It hits home because it is not something totally unknown to me. I was in high school in Nanterre, which was already a stronghold of blockades at the time. It hasn’t been that long since I was a high school student. »

Since arriving in San Antonio, the Frenchman has become one of the most publicized players in the NBA. However, his American career does not prevent him from following French current events and publicly taking a stand on social and political issues.

Hundreds of high schools affected and protests marked by violence

Victor Wembanyama’s support comes as the high school mobilization continues throughout France. Protesters denounce notably the lack of teachers, overcrowded classes, the dilapidation of some school buildings, inequalities between schools, and difficulties related to Parcoursup. These demands have been joined by protests against police violence.

The movement has also been marked by serious incidents. Several schools have been vandalized, fires have been reported, and educational staff as well as police officers have been assaulted. On October 2, a principal was doused with gasoline in La Ciotat, while a police officer was beaten in Belfort.

On Thursday, October 8, the protests gathered about 71,500 people across the country, according to figures communicated for the marches. The government promised measures regarding resources allocated to the Ministry of Education, teacher replacements, and the organization of schooling, without yet managing to end the contestation.

Teddy Riner condemned the fires in high schools

Victor Wembanyama is not the first major French athlete to publicly take a stand on this mobilization. Judoka Teddy Riner also reacted to the events, but to condemn the violence and destruction that affected some schools.

« A burning high school means lives put in danger. These are students losing their classroom, their workshop, a place where they prepare their future. No anger justifies that. » The Olympic champion called for those responsible to be identified and sanctioned, while refusing that all youth be held responsible for the incidents.

Victor Wembanyama, for his part, insists above all on the demands of the high school students and on the necessity to listen to them. At 22 years old, the Frenchman thus publicly assumes a stance on a social protest taking place thousands of kilometers from San Antonio, where he continues his preparation for the NBA season.