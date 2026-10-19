VIDEO - “Get lost! We don't want you anymore,” Emmanuel Petit lashes out at rioters and slams Macron and politicians: “There's no money for anyone, except for you!”

The 1998 World Cup champion Emmanuel Petit delivered a fierce outburst against Emmanuel Macron and the entire French political class. In a video posted on Instagram following the violence on Saturday, October 17, the former French international targeted political leaders, accusing them of crushing the French people under taxes while being unable to guarantee their security and the proper functioning of public services. A particularly harsh statement in which he also denounces the looting and destruction committed on the sidelines of the protests.

“There’s no money for anyone, except for you, the politicians”

Emmanuel Petit does not mince words when addressing French leaders directly. He denounces the lack of resources for several public services and accuses political leaders of enjoying privileged treatment, while citizens must bear a tax burden he considers excessive: “There’s no money for the police, there’s no money for the army, there’s no money for hospitals, there’s no money for schools.” He adds: “There’s no money for anyone, except for you, the politicians. Strangely, the only thing that works in France is taxes.”

The former Arsenal midfielder also denounces the situation of French people who work and pay their taxes. “I’m also more than fed up with being squeezed like a lemon on the tax front”, he says, affirming he shares the anger of many protesters.

Emmanuel Macron directly challenged: “But where are you?”

The 1998 World Cup champion then addresses Emmanuel Macron, deputies, and senators, asking them to take responsibility in the face of violence and the feeling of abandonment expressed by part of the population.

“Be very careful about what you are going to do, what you are going to say, and how you will protect honest citizens in France.” He demands a response from the State and calls on leaders: “But where are you? What are you doing?”

For Emmanuel Petit, taxpayers have the right to demand that public authorities fulfill their essential missions, starting with the security of people and property. His criticisms target the entire political class, beyond partisan affiliations.

Rioters also in the crosshairs: “Get lost!”

At the root of this anger are the October 17 violence and the scenes of looting that accompanied the protests. Emmanuel Petit denounces the destruction, assaults, and attacks on businesses, while distinguishing peaceful protesters from individuals participating in violence.

“I have a deep anger inside me”, he explains, before denouncing those who destroy businesses and attack law enforcement. He even says he has “the urge to take to the streets” to confront those he calls “little jerks”.

The former footballer expresses his solidarity with police officers, shopkeepers, and people whose work has been destroyed. His anger notably echoes the destruction of the Limoges city hall, ravaged by fire during the violence.

Emmanuel Petit ends his statement with a particularly harsh phrase aimed at those he accuses of wanting to destroy France: “All those born with a French passport, get lost! We don’t want you anymore.” He simultaneously affirms his attachment to foreigners who love France and wish to integrate.

A political attack following Macron’s promises on rioters

As a reminder, Emmanuel Macron promised Sunday evening that those responsible for the violence would have to answer for their acts and reimburse the damage caused by looting and destruction. These announcements have a legal scope that raises several questions, notably regarding the real possibilities of making rioters pay.

Usually present in the media to comment on football news, Emmanuel Petit this time chose to publicly denounce taxation, insecurity, and the responsibilities of French leaders. An anger that goes far beyond the sports field and directly targets the functioning of the State.