At 98 years old, Line Renaud opens the doors to her private life in a new book titled The Archives of My Life, published by Denoël editions. Through personal photographs, letters, unpublished documents, and many memories, the singer and actress retraces nearly 80 years of her career. But behind the successes, prestigious encounters, and countless expressions of public affection, the artist also speaks of a personal wound: never having had children. She confides that she never had the chance to be called « mom ».

A sacrificed motherhood, a regret never erased

Married in 1950 to composer Loulou Gasté, twenty years her senior, Line Renaud shared the life of the man who largely helped launch her career until his death in 1995. The couple never had children, as Loulou Gasté did not wish to become a father.

In a previous autobiographical work, And My Secrets Too, published in 2013, Line Renaud revealed having undergone a clandestine abortion at the age of 18. The procedure caused serious medical complications, putting her life at risk.

While the singer later had an exceptional career, both in France and the United States, she never hid how the absence of children represented a void in her life. Last May, on Mother’s Day, she again confided: « I never had the chance to be a mom, but I adored mine. »

At 98, she considers adopting Claude Chirac

Line Renaud could nevertheless realize her desire for motherhood in an unexpected way. On October 24th, during the show Tour de chant, broadcast on France Musique, the actress revealed she is considering adopting Claude Chirac, the daughter of Jacques and Bernadette Chirac.

Very close to the former presidential couple, Line Renaud has maintained a privileged relationship with the Chirac family for several decades. She notably accompanied Bernadette Chirac during the last weeks of her life, before her passing last June.

« We talk about it a lot with Claude right now, so that it becomes a reality », explained the artist, who has long considered the former president’s daughter as a member of her own family. However, this adoption remains, to date, a project whose completion has not been publicly announced.

Thousands of documents to tell an exceptional life

In The Archives of My Life, Line Renaud also reflects on her childhood in the North, her beginnings in singing, her meeting with Loulou Gasté, her triumphs at the Casino de Paris, her years in Las Vegas, and her acting career.

The book follows the donation, formalized on May 12, 2025, of her personal and artistic archives as well as those of her husband to the National Archives. This exceptional collection notably includes thousands of photographs, sheet music, contracts, correspondence, and stage costumes. By going through these documents, the artist was able to rediscover certain episodes of her life, but also particularly intimate memories linked to her mother and childhood.

Line Renaud also prepares her succession

Committed for several decades in the fight against AIDS and the defense of medical research, Line Renaud has also organized the transmission of her heritage. Her famous property La Jonchère, in Rueil-Malmaison, is to be sold after her passing, benefiting the Line Renaud-Loulou Gasté endowment fund, intended to support medical research.

At 98, the actress continues to defend the causes close to her heart. And although she never had children, her wish to adopt Claude Chirac could still open a new chapter in her life, nearly two years before her hundredth birthday.

Sources citées dans l’article Tour de chant (France Musique) · Et mes secrets aussi · Les Archives de ma vie