The famous British hairdresser John Frieda has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced Tuesday by his collaborators on the official Instagram account of his salons. Known for styling Princess Diana, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Scarlett Johansson, he also founded an international haircare brand, sold in 2002 for $450 million.

In a message posted on Instagram, his team announced that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. His collaborators paid tribute to him: “John was much more than a mentor to us. He was a true icon of hairstyling. He taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.”

The exact causes of his death have not been disclosed. The famous colorist Nicola Clarke, who worked alongside him, mentioned a disease he had bravely fought against, without providing further details.

From apprentice hairdresser to confidant of the biggest stars

Born on July 9, 1951, as Alan Howard Frieda, John Frieda discovered hairstyling in his father’s salon in Ealing, West London. His grandfather was also a barber. After his initial family experiences, he joined the prestigious House of Leonard salon, where he became assistant to hairdresser Leonard Lewis.

It was in this establishment that he adopted the first name John, as another employee was already named Alan. His work quickly opened doors to fashion and celebrities. He notably collaborated with magazines Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar before counting among his clients some of the world’s most famous women.

Princess Diana, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Twiggy, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis all called on his services. He also styled personalities like Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney.

In 1976, at only 25 years old, he opened his first salon in London. That same year, he created one of the most famous haircuts on British television.

The Joanna Lumley haircut that made him famous

John Frieda created in 1976 the iconic hairstyle for Joanna Lumley’s character Purdey in the series The Avengers, specifically in its new version titled The New Avengers.

The actress wanted a short haircut inspired by boys’ hairstyles. The result, a particularly recognizable bowl cut, became a fashion phenomenon in the UK. Thousands of women then asked their hairdressers to replicate Purdey’s hairstyle.

This creation significantly boosted John Frieda’s reputation, who was simultaneously developing his salons and international clientele.

Frizz-Ease: the product that made him a fortune

While John Frieda gained fame through stars, it was with haircare products that he built his fortune.

In the late 1980s, he partnered with American entrepreneur Gail Federici to develop a range of products for the general public. Their goal was to offer products addressing specific hair problems, with results comparable to those achieved in professional salons.

In 1988, they launched Frizz-Ease, a treatment aimed at fighting frizz. The product quickly met huge commercial success, especially after its arrival on the US market in 1990.

The brand then expanded with several specialized lines, including Sheer Blonde, launched in 1998 and designed for blonde hair.

In 2002, John Frieda and Gail Federici sold their haircare business to the Japanese group Kao for approximately $450 million. The British hairdresser, however, retained his salons, notably in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

His name thus became a global brand, present in the aisles of major cosmetic and retail chains.

Married to singer Lulu, then to the widow of a Fiat heir

John Frieda’s private life also attracted British press attention. In 1976, he married Scottish singer Lulu, known notably for her rendition of To Sir with Love. Their wedding gathered several celebrities, including Elton John and Ringo Starr.

The couple had a son, Jordan, before separating in the early 1990s. John Frieda later remarried Frances Avery Agnelli, widow of Giovanni Alberto Agnelli, heir of the famous Italian industrial family linked to car manufacturer Fiat.

John Frieda and Avery Agnelli married in 2019. They had two children together.

His daughter-in-law, Asia Agnelli Lagrange, paid tribute to him after the announcement of his death: “Today, we lost the best man who ever existed.”

50 years of career and a final birthday in June

Last June, John Frieda celebrated 50 years of his hair salon activity. Despite selling his haircare brand, he remained attached to his profession and establishments.

He also created HAIRraising, a charitable initiative mobilizing hair professionals to support children’s hospitals, notably in London and Boston. This commitment echoed his own childhood: at age 5, he spent a year in hospital due to acute rheumatic fever.