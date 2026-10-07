For years, Sydney Sweeney has often been compared to Marilyn Monroe. Same blonde hair, same reference to the glamour of old Hollywood, and looks directly inspired by the American icon. A genealogical discovery now adds an unexpected dimension to these comparisons: Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe belong to the same family. The two actresses would be ninth cousins once removed, with a generation gap.

The genealogy platform MyHeritage reconstructed their two paternal lineages and identified their common ancestor: Ezra Perry, born around 1625 and died in 1689, one of the first settlers in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe connected through their fathers

Sydney Sweeney’s branch traces back to her father, Steven Sweeney. Marilyn Monroe’s lineage goes through her biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford. By tracing back several centuries in these two family trees, researchers found a common branch leading to Ezra Perry.

The connection is obviously extremely distant. Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe are described as “ninth cousins, once removed”, meaning ninth cousins with a generation difference in Anglo-Saxon genealogical terminology.

The discovery is all the more surprising because comparisons between the two actresses existed long before this family link was identified. Sydney Sweeney, now one of Hollywood’s most prominent faces with Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Cleaning Lady, has cultivated for several years an aesthetic that regularly recalls Marilyn Monroe.

The actress also spoke at length about her career and image during our exclusive interview published in August 2025.

A Ceil Chapman dress reignited the comparisons

The connection was further strengthened in February 2026 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Sydney Sweeney appeared in a vintage Ceil Chapman dress from the early 1950s, almost identical to the one Marilyn Monroe wore on a famous Life magazine cover in 1952.

Off-the-shoulder neckline, gathered fabric, very defined waist, and a brooch at the center: the parallel was obvious. Ceil Chapman was also one of the designers associated with Marilyn Monroe’s wardrobe.

This was not the first time Sydney Sweeney adopted the aesthetic codes of the star who passed away in 1962. At the premiere of The Cleaning Lady in December 2025, her white look already evoked one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous images in The Seven Year Itch.

Another common point around Judaism

The discovery comes at a time when another parallel between the two women appears. Marilyn Monroe converted to Judaism in 1956 before her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller.

Sydney Sweeney is also reportedly considering conversion to Judaism as her relationship with Scooter Braun has become very serious. The actress is said to have attended Rosh Hashanah services with him and met two rabbis to inquire about the conversion process. The couple is also reportedly thinking about their future and the possibility of having children.

“We looked for a real connection”

For MyHeritage, the multiple comparisons between the two actresses gave the idea to trace back their family trees.

Roi Mandel, research director of the platform, explains: “People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths converge on a deeper level prompted us to search for a real connection in the MyHeritage archives.”

The research ultimately identified this common family branch nearly four centuries old. “Discovering their common branch was incredible. It strongly reminds us that humanity forms one huge family tree and that, when we dig deep enough, we find how remarkably connected we all are.”, continues Roi Mandel.

A specialty of MyHeritage

This type of discovery is not a first for the platform. Its genealogical research has already revealed several unexpected family links between celebrities.

MyHeritage notably established that Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox, who played Chandler Bing and Monica Geller for ten seasons in Friends, were also distant cousins in real life.

More recently, the platform discovered another surprising link with Marilyn Monroe: Dakota Johnson, who is set to portray the star in the short film Flesh Impact, also shares a common ancestor with her, this time through a family settled in Maryland in the 17th century.

For Sydney Sweeney, the coincidence is even more striking. Decades after Marilyn Monroe’s death and years after the physical and stylistic comparisons between the two actresses began, genealogy reveals they indeed shared a very distant family history.