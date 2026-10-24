Carla Bruni reveals her alcohol addiction: "My daughter asked me not to drink for a year."

Carla Bruni makes particularly personal revelations about her alcohol addiction. The former First Lady, aged 58, admits to having long consumed alcohol to numb her emotions and cope with her anxieties. In the book Merci pour le non by Elisa Tovati, she recounts how her daughter Giulia asked her not to drink for a year, a promise she agreed to keep. Nicolas Sarkozy’s wife also discusses her husband’s protective role during the years spent at the Élysée and her fear of passing her addictions on to her children.

« Alcohol allowed me to numb certain emotions »

Carla Bruni acknowledges having maintained a dependent relationship with alcohol for many years. She explains that her consumption was primarily driven by a need to relieve psychological suffering and overcome certain personal difficulties. Tobacco also played an important role in her daily life. « For a long time, my addictions to tobacco and alcohol were a real support for me. They allowed me to numb certain emotions, certain pains, and to keep standing. »

The former First Lady thus describes alcohol as a refuge she turned to in order to endure her anxieties. Her confessions reveal a dependency she now considers a true illness, whose consequences go far beyond mere consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Her daughter Giulia asked her to stop drinking alcohol for a year

The turning point came from her daughter Giulia, born on October 19, 2011, from her marriage with Nicolas Sarkozy. The teenager gave her a particularly direct challenge: not to drink alcohol for a year. Carla Bruni says she immediately accepted this request: « I made a promise to my daughter who said to me, ‘Here, don’t drink alcohol for a year.’ I said ‘Okay.’ »

This family promise marked a turning point in her relationship with alcohol. The singer claims to have discovered the benefits of abstinence and now feels genuine satisfaction living without drinking. « The only real treatment against addictions is abstinence and sobriety. I feel great pleasure in sobriety. » Carla Bruni also uses particularly strong words to describe the grip of addiction, which she calls a « mental illness that resembles a kind of rite, sacred and poisonous ».

Giulia’s request takes on a particular dimension in a family whose private life is regularly exposed. The daughter of the former president of the Republic notably made headlines after videos were shared on TikTok. This time, it is her influence on her mother’s personal life that is revealed.

At the Élysée, Nicolas Sarkozy helped her drink less

Carla Bruni also reflects on the years she lived at the Élysée, between 2008 and 2012. While media pressure, protocol obligations, and constant exposure could have worsened her difficulties, she assures that this period actually helped soothe her anxieties. « When I was at the Élysée, it didn’t increase. On the contrary, it decreased a bit, because my husband was an enormous source of protection for me and that calmed an old anxiety. »

The former First Lady thus attributes a protective role in her psychological balance to Nicolas Sarkozy. She explains that her husband’s presence gave her emotional security that helped reduce her addictive behaviors. Her statements also show that her alcohol dependency predated her arrival at the Élysée. However, she does not provide details about the quantities of alcohol she consumed or the frequency of her consumption.

« I have not completely left my addictions »

Despite her renewed pleasure in sobriety, Carla Bruni refuses to consider her fight against addiction definitively over. She acknowledges that the mechanisms of dependency remain present and require constant vigilance. « I have not completely left my addictions, because this illness is not a matter of external situation, but rather of internal situation. It is a matter of self to self. »

The former model emphasizes the deeply personal nature of this struggle. According to her, a change in living environment or improvement in external circumstances is not enough to eliminate the psychological mechanisms that feed an addiction. She also states that the prospect of seeing her children face the same difficulties is a key motivation to continue her efforts: « I remain alert and active against addiction, because I do not want to pass this illness on to my children. »

Carla Bruni is mother to two children: Aurélien, born in 2001 from her relationship with philosopher Raphaël Enthoven, and Giulia, born in 2011 from her marriage with Nicolas Sarkozy. The singer today expresses her desire to protect them from the suffering she associates with her own dependency.

After her breast cancer, new revelations about her health

These revelations about alcohol add to other confessions by Carla Bruni regarding her health. The former First Lady had already made public her battle against breast cancer diagnosed in 2019. She notably announced stopping her hormonal treatment after five years of fighting the disease.

She also shared her cancer experience in a documentary featuring several personalities, including Florent Pagny and Yaël Braun-Pivet. These public statements demonstrate her willingness to speak openly about the trials she has faced, beyond her career as a model, singer, and former First Lady.

With these new confessions, Carla Bruni reveals another facet of her personal life. She admits having long used alcohol as a way to escape her suffering before discovering the benefits of sobriety thanks to a promise made to her daughter. A family decision that now occupies a central place in her fight against dependency.