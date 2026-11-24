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A new video of Joe Biden is generating strong emotions in the United States. At Philadelphia airport, the former US president appears frail, receiving assistance from a police officer to get into a golf cart. These images come as the former White House resident, who recently turned 84, battles an aggressive prostate cancer with bone metastases.

Joe Biden is having difficulty getting around

In this video shared on X, Joe Biden walks slowly through the terminal at Philadelphia International Airport, carrying a travel bag and surrounded by two Secret Service agents.

The former US president then climbed with difficulty into a Philadelphia police electric buggy. A police officer assisted him as the former head of state used the vehicle for support to sit down.

"It's hard to watch..." , reads the caption of the video, which quickly surpassed one million views on X.

An aggressive cancer that has spread to the bones

On May 18, 2025, four months after leaving the White House, Joe Biden's entourage announced that the former president was suffering from aggressive prostate cancer with bone metastases.

The doctors had established a Gleason score of 9 out of 10, corresponding to a particularly aggressive form of the disease.

Joe Biden had then displayed his determination to fight cancer, declaring: "We will beat it!" But in August 2026, his son Hunter Biden announced to the BBC a worsening of his father's health.

Images reminiscent of the final years of his presidency

Joe Biden's physical difficulties had already fueled numerous controversies during his time in the White House. Falls, loss of balance, hesitations, and confusion during his public appearances had raised many questions about his ability to perform his duties.

His disastrous performance during the presidential debate against Donald Trump on June 27, 2024, ultimately precipitated his withdrawal from the re-election race, announced on July 21.

Joe Biden had initially planned to run for a second term, which would have led him to remain in the White House until January 20, 2029, at the age of 86.

At 84, the former president appears very frail

Joe Biden celebrated his 84th birthday on November 20th. Since leaving office, his public appearances have become less frequent.

Nearly a year and a half after the announcement of his cancer, and three months after his son's revelations about the worsening of the disease, these new images show a physically weakened former president, now experiencing difficulties in making everyday trips.