Email services, social networks, online banking, or administrative platforms: the French use many digital services daily. But the multiplication of accounts also increases the risks of hacking. Faced with increasingly sophisticated cybercriminal techniques, IT security experts recommend strengthening protections beyond just the password.

The password remains one of the main ways to secure access to digital services. However, its effectiveness largely depends on user habits. Using a too simple combination, reusing the same password across multiple platforms, or unintentionally sharing credentials can facilitate intrusions. Cybercriminals notably exploit compromised databases from information leaks to try to access other accounts. When a person uses the same credentials for their email, online shopping, and social networks, a single leak can endanger several services.

Phishing attempts constitute another significant threat. This technique involves sending a fraudulent message that mimics a company, administration, or bank to encourage the victim to share personal information. Emails and SMS may announce a delivery problem, a refund, or an account suspension to provoke a quick reaction. Some fraudulent sites almost perfectly reproduce the appearance of official platforms. Users can thus transmit their credentials without realizing they are on a page controlled by scammers. Even a complex password does not protect against voluntarily disclosing it to a fake interlocutor.

Two-factor authentication becomes an essential protection

To limit these risks, experts recommend activating multi-factor authentication when services allow it. This system adds an additional verification at login, for example via a dedicated app, a security key, or a temporary code. Thus, possessing the password is no longer necessarily enough to access the account. Authentication apps and physical keys generally offer better protection than codes received by SMS against certain types of attacks. Access keys, also called “passkeys,” are also developing as an alternative to traditional passwords.

Protecting personal data also relies on simple habits. Using a different password for each service, favoring a password manager, and regularly installing security updates help reduce risks. It is also recommended to carefully check website addresses before entering confidential information and never share a login code with a third party. In case of suspected hacking, quickly changing the affected credentials and checking active connections is a first protective measure. As administrative procedures and daily activities become digitalized, digital security becomes an essential issue for individuals.