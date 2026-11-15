PS5 Pro: Why Are Prices Soaring Just Days Before GTA 6 Release?

PlayStation 5 Pro prices are skyrocketing in France, sometimes reaching €2,000, due to stock shortages, rising production costs, and the anticipation surrounding "GTA VI." This situation is reminiscent of the shortages experienced during the launch of the standard PS5, which limited access for consumers.

The PlayStation 5 Pro has seen a dramatic price surge in France . While Sony officially sells the console for €899,99, some retailers are now offering it for over €1,500, or even close to €2,000. Between stock shortages, rising component costs, and the imminent release of "Grand Theft Auto VI," several factors explain this situation, which is causing concern among gamers as the Christmas holidays approach.

With Christmas just weeks away, buying a PlayStation 5 Pro is becoming particularly difficult. Sony's high-end console, launching in November 2024, is becoming increasingly scarce at French retailers. On PlayStation Direct, the Japanese manufacturer's official store, the model is listed as out of stock. The situation is hardly better at several major retailers, where the available offers come mainly from independent sellers charging significantly higher prices than the recommended retail price. This is an unusual situation for a console that has been on the market for two years, reminiscent of the supply difficulties encountered during the launch of the first PlayStation 5 in 2020.

The price differences are particularly significant. In early November, third-party sellers were offering the PS5 Pro for €1,579.99 on Amazon , compared to €1,469.99 a few days earlier. On Boulanger's marketplace, some listings reached between €1,699 and over €1,900. These amounts do not reflect a new official price increase decided by Sony, but rather prices freely set by independent retailers taking advantage of the product's scarcity. Sony, for its part, maintains a recommended retail price of €899,99 in France.

GTA 6 causes a new rush on the console

One of the main reasons lies in the imminent release of "Grand Theft Auto VI." The Rockstar Games title, expected on November 19, 2026, represents one of the major events in the video game industry. After years of waiting, many gamers want a console capable of running this new installment in the best possible conditions. The PS5 Pro, thanks to its superior graphics performance compared to the standard PS5, is particularly appealing to consumers looking for an enhanced visual experience.

This anticipation seems to have contributed to accelerating sales and reducing available stock. For several weeks now, restocks reported by some retailers have been quickly depleted. This phenomenon is all the more pronounced given that the PS5 Pro is presented as a machine particularly suited to graphically demanding games. However, the exact enhancements made to "GTA 6" on this console do not yet allow us to definitively say that it will consistently offer smoother gameplay than the standard PS5.

A shortage of components is complicating production

Demand related to "GTA 6" alone doesn't explain Sony's difficulties. The electronics industry is also facing strains in the component market, particularly in memory. The rise of artificial intelligence and the proliferation of data centers are driving significant demand for memory chips and storage capacity. This competition for industrial resources is contributing to higher prices for certain components used in computers, smartphones, and game consoles.

The PS5 Pro is particularly vulnerable to these constraints due to its technical specifications. It notably features 2 terabytes of SSD storage and a more powerful graphics architecture than the standard model. Supply difficulties may limit manufacturers' ability to respond quickly to a sudden surge in demand. While Sony has not publicly announced a specific timeline for a sustained return to normal, several retailers continue to report limited availability.

Sony had already increased its prices by 100 euros in the spring.

This price surge comes after an initial official price increase. On March 27, 2026, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a global price hike for its consoles, effective April 2. In Europe , the PS5 Pro thus increased from €799,99 to €899,99, a rise of €100. The standard PS5 with a disc drive reached €649,99, while the digital edition is now priced at €599,99. The manufacturer justified this decision by citing persistent economic pressures affecting its business.

This evolution illustrates an unusual trend in the video game industry. Traditionally, consoles become progressively cheaper as their manufacturing is optimized and their sales cycle progresses. With the PlayStation 5 generation, this logic has been disrupted by inflation, supply chain strain, and production costs. A console released two years ago can therefore cost more today than at its launch, without necessarily benefiting from new hardware features.

Resellers are taking advantage of stock shortages

The scarcity of the PS5 Pro is also driving the emergence of particularly expensive offers on online marketplaces. Unlike products sold directly by Amazon, Fnac, or Boulanger, items offered on their platforms may come from independent retailers. These retailers set their own prices, sometimes far removed from the manufacturers' recommended retail prices. When a product becomes difficult to find, some sellers try to capitalize on the situation by significantly increasing their profit margins.

This phenomenon is not new. When the first PS5 was released, shortages already encouraged the resale of consoles at prices far exceeding their official value. However, the current situation is unique: it concerns a high-end model that has been on the market since November 2024. Consumers therefore need to remain vigilant. An advertisement on a major retailer's website does not automatically mean that the product is sold directly by that retailer, nor that its price corresponds to Sony's official price.

Could Black Friday bring prices down?

The approach of Black Friday, scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2026, adds a new layer of uncertainty. Traditionally, this period allows retailers to offer significant discounts on consoles and video game accessories. In 2025, the PS5 Pro, in particular, benefited from promotions that brought its price down to €699 at some French retailers. However, market conditions have since changed, with official price increases and persistent stock shortages.

As of November 14th, Sony has not officially confirmed any general price drop for the PS5 Pro for Black Friday 2026. Even if promotions are announced, their availability could depend on the quantities actually delivered to retailers. The release of "GTA 6," eight days before Black Friday, could also maintain strong demand during this period. Consumers wishing to purchase the console will therefore need to distinguish genuine discounts from offers advertised at artificially high prices.

A situation that could last until the Christmas holidays

As Christmas approaches, availability is becoming a key concern for gamers and families looking to give a console as a gift. The PS5 Pro is currently facing several challenges: an already high official price, demand fueled by a major release, and supply difficulties. Some specialized websites suggest the possibility of prolonged shortages until early 2027, but this timeframe has not been officially confirmed by Sony.

The current price surge doesn't mean the PlayStation 5 Pro is now worth €1,500 or €2,000. It primarily reflects an imbalance between limited supply and high demand, which some resellers are trying to exploit. For consumers, the official price of €899,99 remains the benchmark. With the release of "GTA 6" just days away and the holidays approaching, Sony now has to answer a crucial question: will it be able to restock stores quickly enough to prevent prices from continuing to skyrocket on the resale market?