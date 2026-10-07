Six weeks before the release of GTA VI, scheduled for November 19, the situation around the PS5 Pro is becoming completely crazy. In the United States, GameStop now lists Sony’s console used at $1,399.99, which is $500 more than its official new price. In France, the console has become extremely difficult to find through traditional channels, and some third-party sellers are also asking for nearly €1,400 or even much more. This is another manifestation of the “GTA 6 effect,” although the strong component shortage also contributes to the scarcity.

The situation is all the more spectacular since Rockstar presented at the end of August 27 minutes of GTA VI entirely captured on a standard PS5, not on a PS5 Pro. This clearly does not prevent some players from wanting to equip themselves with Sony’s most powerful model before the arrival of the year’s most anticipated game.

A Used PS5 Pro at $1,399.99 at GameStop

The figure seems unbelievable, but it is very real. In the United States, GameStop now offers a used PS5 Pro for $1,399.99. Members of its loyalty program can get it for $1,329.99. Even more spectacular, a used PS5 Pro equipped with the detachable disc drive is listed at $1,499.99.

Sony, however, has set the recommended price of the PS5 Pro at $899.99 in the United States since April 2026. A previously used console is therefore currently being sold for $500 more than the official price of a new machine.

An internal GameStop memo that appeared just before this increase warned employees that used machines would be more expensive than new ones and specified that this difference was “intentional”. The increase therefore does not correspond to a new price hike decided by Sony.

Prices also become crazy in France

The same phenomenon now affects the French market. The recommended price of the PS5 Pro remains set at €899.99, but the official PlayStation store currently lists the console as unavailable for purchase.

On marketplaces, the situation is very different. PS5 Pros appear around €1,399.99, notably from third-party sellers listed on Amazon. This represents about €500 more than the recommended price, an increase of over 55%.

And some prices go even further. On Fnac’s marketplace, a PS5 Pro was listed this Wednesday at €1,962.57 by a partner seller. Other listings had already exceeded €1,500 in recent weeks. These amounts are obviously not prices set by Sony, Fnac, or Amazon themselves: they correspond to independent sellers using their marketplaces.

The PS5 Pro disappears from stocks ahead of GTA VI

The tension is not new this week. Since the detailed presentation of GTA VI on August 27, PS5 Pro stocks have gradually become scarce in the United States and Europe. Several major retailers have found themselves without consoles available at the recommended price, leaving the field open to the used market and third-party resellers.

The schedule inevitably increases the pressure. GTA VI will be released on November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and Rockstar has already opened preorders. However, the studio has never stated that a PS5 Pro would be essential to fully enjoy the game. The 27 minutes shown this summer were even captured on a standard PS5.

The anticipation around GTA VI alone does not explain the supply difficulties. The rising cost of certain components and persistent tensions in the memory market also weigh on manufacturers. The rush ahead of the game’s release worsens an already tense situation.

A PlayStation Portal OLED is approaching

At the same time, another PlayStation product is beginning to take shape seriously. Sony Interactive Entertainment has certified two still unknown devices with the Wi-Fi Alliance bearing the references CFI-Y2000 and CFI-Y2105.

The detail is important: the currently marketed PlayStation Portals belong to the CFI-Y1000 family. The move to the Y2000 series therefore suggests a new hardware version of Sony’s portable player rather than just a new color.

Both devices use Android 15 and are registered as products belonging to the category of consoles or gaming peripherals. Their connectivity remains limited to 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands, with no apparent move to Wi-Fi 6E or the 6 GHz band.

OLED: the January rumor takes on new dimension

Since early 2026, several reports have indicated that Sony is developing a new PlayStation Portal equipped with an OLED screen, with a release planned before the end of the year.

The new certifications today give much more weight to the existence of a new Portal. However, they do not confirm⟧ the presence of an OLED screen. The panel type does not appear in any of the available documents, and Sony has not yet officially announced either a PlayStation Portal OLED, price, or presentation date.

An announcement in the coming weeks is therefore now credible, but it remains to be confirmed. The current PlayStation Portal, equipped with an 8-inch LCD screen, is officially sold for €249.99 in Europe since the price increase decided by Sony in spring.

Sony accelerates a few weeks before GTA VI

Between the PS5 Pro shortage, soaring prices on the secondary market, and the appearance of new PlayStation models in certification databases, the end of the year promises to be very busy for Sony. The manufacturer is especially preparing for an exceptional period with the arrival of GTA VI, while it has also engaged in a much deeper transformation of its ecosystem with the planned end of new PlayStation disc games starting January 2028.

For players who want to buy a PS5 Pro before November 19, one precaution becomes essential: verify the seller’s identity. The official price remains €899.99 in Europe and $899.99 in the United States. PS5 Pros listed at €1,400, €1,500, or more today correspond to speculation created by stock scarcity, not a new increase decided by Sony.