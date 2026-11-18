Just hours before its official release, Grand Theft Auto VI achieves a historic feat. Rockstar Games’ new game scores 99/100 on Metacritic, matching the record held since 1998 by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. An exceptional performance for a title awaited for thirteen years, receiving an avalanche of perfect scores from specialized press. Never before has a Rockstar game reached such a level of critical acclaim.

99/100 on Metacritic: GTA 6 joins Zelda at the pinnacle of history

This Wednesday, the first reviews of Grand Theft Auto VI were published, on the eve of its release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The result is unequivocal: the game shows an average of 99/100 on Metacritic, a platform that aggregates scores from specialized media worldwide.

Throughout the day, the number of counted reviews quickly increased. After an initial hundred tests, the average remained at 99/100, with 141 evaluations recorded in early reports, then 146 in later tallies. The score may still evolve with the addition of new reviews.

Until now, only The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, released on Nintendo 64 in November 1998, had reached this historic average. Nintendo’s game thus retains its record but must now share it with GTA 6. The comparison is all the more remarkable as Rockstar’s new title benefits from a significantly higher number of reviews than the Japanese game.

IGN, Gamekult, Jeuxvideo.com: an avalanche of exceptional scores

The published reviews reflect a particularly enthusiastic reception. IGN awards 10/10 to GTA 6, as do GameSpot, GamesRadar+, and several other international media. Eurogamer also gives it its maximum rating of five stars.

Among French-speaking media, the first reported scores are just as impressive: 10/10 for Gamekult, 19/20 for Jeuxvideo.com, and 9/10 for Journal du Geek. These results immediately place the new Grand Theft Auto among the most unanimously praised games by critics.

The reviews notably highlight the richness of the open world, the level of detail in environments, the freedom offered to players, and the writing of the two protagonists. The city of Vice City, inspired by Miami, and the fictional state of Leonida form the setting of this new criminal adventure.

Rockstar Games surpasses all its previous records

With this average of 99/100, GTA 6 exceeds the performances of the studio’s previous games. Grand Theft Auto IV, released in 2008, had scored 98/100 on Metacritic. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, had reached 97/100, as had Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

The new title also takes first place in the ranking of the highest-rated PlayStation 5 games on Metacritic, ahead of Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3, both credited with 96/100.

Thirteen years after GTA 5, Rockstar thus manages to surpass its own benchmarks, while its previous episode sold over 230 million copies worldwide.

Jason and Lucia, a criminal duo at the heart of a vast open world

Grand Theft Auto VI tells the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals caught up in a case beyond them after a heist goes wrong. Their adventure takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, notably featuring the return of Vice City, already explored in several franchise episodes.

Rockstar offers an environment inspired by contemporary Florida, with its beaches, highways, residential neighborhoods, swamps, and nightlife venues. The studio promises its largest and most detailed open world to date.

Early reviews particularly praise the density of activities, interactions with inhabitants, and the development of the relationship between the two main characters. The game also allows exploring numerous side activities outside its main storyline.

Release this Thursday on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

After several delays, GTA 6 will officially launch this Thursday, November 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players can already preload the title to access it as soon as it unlocks in their region.

The launch began in the first Pacific territories, notably New Zealand, before gradually reaching other markets. The game is offered in several editions, with additional content for the most complete versions.

The release comes as the Grand Theft Auto franchise totals over 470 million copies sold since its creation. The previous episode, GTA 5, generated one billion dollars in revenue in just three days at its 2013 launch.

With 99/100 on Metacritic, GTA 6 now joins The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at the top of the historical ranking, twenty-eight years after the Nintendo game’s release.