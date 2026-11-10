It’s official: Grand Theft Auto VI is available for download starting this Tuesday in France on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-ordered the digital version can now install Rockstar Games’ next title on their console, 9 days before its official release. Great news for the millions of fans who have been waiting for this new episode for years, although they will have to wait until November 19 to start playing.

Pre-download began at midnight on PS5 and at 1 a.m. on Xbox Series X|S. This concerns a particularly large file, as Rockstar Games announces up to 212 GB of storage space required. Players with a fast internet connection can therefore prepare their console today, while others will have several days to download the entire game.

GTA 6: download open since midnight in France

Rockstar Games officially launched the GTA 6 pre-download during the night from Monday to Tuesday. On PlayStation 5, files have been accessible since midnight French time. On Xbox Series X and Series S, the download started at 1 a.m., corresponding to midnight GMT.

Players who pre-ordered the digital version can access the download from their game library. On PS5, it is also possible to enable automatic download, provided this feature has been configured and the console is left on or in rest mode. The same principle exists on Xbox with automatic update and installation settings.

The initial schedule planned the pre-download launch for November 12. Rockstar Games ultimately moved this date forward by two days to give players more time to install the game before its official release.

Up to 212 GB: a download requiring a lot of space

With GTA 6, Rockstar Games offers a game particularly demanding in storage. The studio announces up to 212 GB of free space required, depending on the console. This considerable size forces many players to check available disk space before starting the download.

By comparison, GTA 6 occupies about 95 GB on PlayStation 5, while Red Dead Redemption 2 requires approximately 110 GB. The new Grand Theft Auto episode thus represents nearly double those volumes.

This situation may notably pose problems for owners of the Xbox Series S 512 GB version. This console only has about 364 GB of usable storage. GTA VI could thus occupy more than half of its available capacity.

For players who already own several large titles, it may be necessary to delete some games or use a compatible storage expansion. Download time will also depend on their internet connection speed.

How to download GTA 6 right now on PS5 and Xbox?

On PlayStation 5, players who pre-ordered GTA 6 must access their game library, select Grand Theft Auto VI, and start the pre-download. This can also start automatically if the corresponding option has been enabled in the console settings.

On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the procedure is similar. The game appears in the owned titles library and can be installed before its release date. Players just need sufficient storage space and an internet connection.

For now, the download concerns pre-ordered digital versions. Physical editions, sold as boxes containing a download code, are expected to arrive at retailers starting November 12. Buyers will then be able to use their code to retrieve the game before launch.

GTA 6 is downloaded, but you will have to wait until November 19 to play

Although GTA 6 is now available for download, it is not yet possible to start playing. Rockstar Games maintains the official release date as Thursday, November 19, 2026, at midnight local time, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The pre-download only allows installation of necessary files before this deadline. Once the game is unlocked, players should normally be able to start their adventure immediately without waiting for the full data download, subject to possible additional updates.

This procedure also helps spread downloads over several days, rather than concentrating all requests on servers at the time of the worldwide release.

Vice City, Jason and Lucia: what awaits players in the new GTA

Grand Theft Auto VI will bring players back to Vice City, the famous fictional city inspired by Miami, already explored in several franchise episodes. The action will also take place in the state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, with a vast environment including urban areas, beaches, roads, and wilder territories.

The story will follow two main characters, Jason and Lucia, a couple caught up in a criminal case that takes on considerable proportions. Rockstar Games has already presented several characters and locations through its trailers and official communications.

GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. No official PC release date has been announced yet.

A highly anticipated release after several delays

The arrival of GTA 6 marks an important event for the video game industry. Its predecessor, GTA 5, was released in September 2013, more than thirteen years before this new episode. In the meantime, Rockstar Games continued developing GTA Online and released Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

Initially announced for 2025, GTA 6 experienced several delays before its release was definitively set for November 19, 2026. This long wait helped make the title one of the most anticipated games in recent years.

Since this Tuesday, French players can finally install GTA 6 on their console. The download is open, files are available, and the countdown has started: nine days remain before discovering Vice City and starting Jason and Lucia’s adventure.