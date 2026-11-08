Lando Norris won the Brazilian Grand Prix this Sunday at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo. The British McLaren driver finished ahead of Max Verstappen, who made an exceptional comeback from 21st on the grid, and Frenchman Isack Hadjar, third with Red Bull. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth, allowing Mercedes to clinch the 2026 World Constructors’ Championship. Already crowned 2026 World Drivers’ Champion in Mexico⁠, Antonelli thus added a second title to his 2026 season.

Norris retakes lead after Antonelli’s mistake

Starting from pole position, Lando Norris lost the lead at the start to Kimi Antonelli. The Mercedes driver, who had secured his first world title a week earlier, took command of the race under challenging weather conditions.

On lap 20, Antonelli spun, allowing Norris to regain first place. The Briton then extended his lead over his pursuers, managing grip changes and pit stops expertly. He ultimately crossed the finish line more than 14 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.

Norris thus won the São Paulo Grand Prix for the second consecutive year, following his 2025 victory.

Verstappen starts 21st and finishes second: a 19-place comeback!

Max Verstappen was another key figure in this Grand Prix. Forced to start from 21st after a penalty related to replacing elements of his power unit, the four-time world champion made numerous overtakes to return to the front.

The Dutchman gradually gained positions, benefiting from his speed and various tire strategies. He ultimately climbed to second place behind Norris, having gained 19 positions during the race.

Verstappen finished ahead of his teammate Isack Hadjar, giving Red Bull two podium places. Already out of contention for the 2026 World Championship, the Dutchman continues to fight for second place in the overall standings.

Isack Hadjar third: another podium for the Frenchman

Isack Hadjar also delivered an excellent race driving his Red Bull. Starting fifth on the grid, the Frenchman quickly moved up the rankings and found himself among the leaders.

He notably held second place before being overtaken by his teammate Max Verstappen. Hadjar then maintained third position until the finish, fending off his pursuers.

This result allows the Frenchman to secure another Formula 1 podium and confirms his status among the most competitive drivers at the end of this season.

Mercedes world constructors’ champion, one week after Antonelli’s title

Mercedes experienced a historic day in São Paulo. Thanks to George Russell’s fourth place and Kimi Antonelli’s fifth, the German team mathematically secured the 2026 World Constructors’ Championship.

This is Mercedes’ first constructors’ title since 2021, after several seasons without a world crown in this category.

This triumph complements Kimi Antonelli’s title, who on November 1st, at age 20, became the youngest World Drivers’ Champion in Formula 1 history. The Italian secured his title by finishing third at the Mexican Grand Prix, behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The young champion has already announced that he would refuse to carry the number 1 in 2027⁠, preferring to keep his number 12, notably as a tribute to Ayrton Senna.

In Brazil, Antonelli had a turbulent race. After taking the lead at the start, he lost several positions following his spin on lap 20. Nevertheless, he managed to finish fifth, behind his teammate George Russell.

Hamilton ninth, Piastri sixth: other race results

Behind the top five, Oscar Piastri finished sixth with McLaren. Liam Lawson took seventh ahead of Nico Hülkenberg, eighth, while Lewis Hamilton finished ninth driving his Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion’s race was notably marked by a spin, but the Briton managed to return to the points.

Charles Leclerc finished outside the top 10 after a difficult race. The Monegasque was notably involved in contact with Liam Lawson in the final laps.

The Grand Prix was also marked by the retirements of Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll.

After this twentieth round of the season, the Formula 1 World Championship will continue on November 22 in Las Vegas, before the Qatar Grand Prix on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6. Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes will approach these last three races with both world titles already secured.