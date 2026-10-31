French Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar has been summoned by the stewards of the Mexican Grand Prix for « misconduct. » The cause: an altercation with a fan whom he pushed away in the paddock as the fan was trying to take a selfie. The 22-year-old Red Bull driver will have to explain himself this Saturday before representatives of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile.

A fan pushed away in the Mexican Grand Prix paddock

The incident occurred on Friday in the paddock of the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City, where the Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix is taking place this weekend. As Isack Hadjar was heading towards his Red Bull team’s garage, several fans tried to approach him for photographs.

The Frenchman had just agreed to pose with one fan when another spectator stepped in his path to take a selfie. In footage shared on social media, the fan tries to get closer to the driver, who initially keeps him at arm’s length with his arm. After the photo, the man remains in front of him. Visibly annoyed, Hadjar then pushes him away with one hand before continuing on his way.

The scene, filmed by someone present in the paddock, quickly circulated on the Internet. The French driver’s behavior sparked many reactions, with some internet users condemning the gesture as inappropriate towards a fan who came to meet him.

FIA summons Hadjar for « misconduct »

On Friday evening, the stewards of the Mexican Grand Prix officially summoned Isack Hadjar and a Red Bull representative for a hearing scheduled this Saturday at 10:15 a.m. local time, i.e., 5:15 p.m. in France.

The summons mentions a possible violation of article 12.2.1.l of the FIA International Sporting Code, for « misconduct related to an incident in the Formula 1 paddock ».

This article of the regulations allows for sanctioning words or acts that harm the FIA, its representatives, the interests of motorsport, or the values it defends.

The stewards will have to determine the exact circumstances of the altercation and decide whether the French driver’s gesture constitutes a breach of the regulations. The summons does not prejudge the decision that will be made following the hearing.

Hadjar faces a fine, or even a sporting sanction

If the stewards find an infraction, Isack Hadjar could be sanctioned. The FIA regulations provide for several disciplinary measures, ranging from a warning to a fine, or even a sporting sanction depending on the severity of the facts.

For certain behaviors deemed inappropriate, the disciplinary scale notably includes fines that can reach several thousand euros. However, the stewards have discretionary power and must consider the circumstances of each incident.

A grid penalty also remains possible within the disciplinary powers of the stewards, even though nothing at this stage indicates that such a measure will be taken against the Frenchman.

The hearing must take place before the Mexican Grand Prix qualifying, scheduled this Saturday at 9 p.m. French time.

Another incident for Red Bull in Mexico

This summons complicates Red Bull’s weekend, already marked by several difficulties on track. The Austrian team must notably deal with the performances of its drivers and the setup of its cars on the Mexican circuit.

Max Verstappen, four-time world champion, remains one of the main references on the grid. The Dutchman, who notably won the Singapore Grand Prix, continues his season aiming to multiply victories.

For Isack Hadjar, this matter arises as he seeks to confirm his place within Red Bull. The Frenchman has already demonstrated his speed, notably during the United States Grand Prix in Austin, where he stood out against several experienced drivers.

An embarrassing matter for the young French driver

At 22 years old, Isack Hadjar is in his second Formula 1 season and his first with the Red Bull team, alongside Max Verstappen. After his debut with Racing Bulls, the Frenchman took an important step in his career by joining one of the most prestigious teams in the championship.

The driver is part of a new generation trying to establish itself against the discipline’s references, like Kimi Antonelli, particularly impressive during the United States Grand Prix qualifying.

This time, however, it is his off-track behavior that earned him the summons. The FIA must now hear his explanations and determine if his gesture towards the fan justifies a sanction.

The Mexican Grand Prix will take place Sunday at 8 p.m. French time.